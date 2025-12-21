Oilers’ Travel Schedule Sets Them up for a Deep Postseason Run

As the 2025-26 NHL regular season moves into its critical middle stretch, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves holding a competitive advantage. It’s something that won’t show up on a highlight reel but could be the most significant factor in their quest for a Stanley Cup championship. By clearing every single Eastern Time Zone road game from their calendar before Jan. 1, 2026, the Oilers have effectively eliminated the most gruelling aspect of an NHL schedule for the final four months of the season.

For an elite, veteran-heavy roster led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, this scheduling quirk is more than a convenience — it is a strategic goldmine that could dictate the team’s energy levels when the 16-game grind of the playoffs begins.

The Hidden Toll of the “Eastern Road Swing”

In the modern NHL, parity is so high that the difference between a division title and a wild-card spot often comes down to recovery. For Western Canadian teams, the “Eastern Road Swing” is a notorious season-killer. These trips involve three-hour time jumps, disrupted sleep rhythms, and the physical tax of “red-eye” flights across the continent.

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Leon Draisaitl (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

By completing these obligations early in the season, the Oilers avoid the late-winter fatigue that typically sets in during February and March. Sports science has repeatedly shown that chronic travel-induced fatigue negatively impacts a player’s reaction time and cognitive processing. In a game as fast as hockey, a tenth of a second in decision-making can be the difference between a clean breakout and a turnover in the high slot. By staying within the Central, Mountain and Pacific time zones for the duration of the second half of the season, the Oilers’ players will benefit from more consistent sleep patterns and a stabilized biological clock.

Talking About Practice

Former NBA MVP Allen Iverson has the best rant about practice and how some people don’t believe in its importance. But make no mistake, one of the most overlooked casualties of a heavy travel schedule is the practice day. When a team like the Oilers is constantly flying across time zones, “off days” are often consumed by travel, and “morning skates” become abbreviated sessions focused on conversation rather than instruction. Considering the Oilers have had a lot of call-ups from their American Hockey League (AHL) farm team in Bakersfield, it’s more important than ever to get the players familiar with the Oilers’ systems and actually get a feel for what it’s like to play with the team on the ice.

Because the Oilers will be staying local — relatively speaking — for the final 40-plus games of the season, head coach Kris Knoblauch will have a luxury few coaches in the West enjoy: time. Extra practice sessions allow for the refinement of defensive structures and the fine-tuning of special teams. For a power play that features the precision of Evan Bouchard and the net-front intelligence of Zach Hyman, the ability to work on set plays without the fog of jet lag is invaluable. It also allows the coaching staff to integrate trade-deadline acquisitions more seamlessly, ensuring that new additions understand the system before the pressure of the postseason arrives.

Depth Management and Injury Prevention

The physical toll of NHL travel isn’t just about feeling tired; it’s about injury mitigation. Dehydration and cramped seating on long flights are known contributors to soft-tissue injuries. By reducing the cumulative “air miles” in the latter half of the season, the Oilers are better positioned to keep their core healthy. Considering the amount of travel the Oilers have already endured this season, they find themselves right in the thick of the battle for first place in the Pacific Division. Once key injured players such as Tristan Jarry, and Jake Walman return, the Oilers could move higher within the division and Western Conference standings.

A lighter travel schedule allows for better workload management of depth players. When a team is well-rested, the coaching staff can roll four lines with more confidence, knowing that the bottom-six forwards have the energy to maintain a relentless forecheck. This “trickle-down” effect preserves the energy of superstars like McDavid and Draisaitl, ensuring they aren’t forced to play 25 minutes a night just to compensate for a fatigued supporting cast.

The “Milano Factor”: Balancing the Olympic Break

The 2025-26 season is unique due to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina, Italy. A significant portion of the Oilers’ roster — including McDavid, Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, and potentially Bouchard or Hyman — will likely be making a mid-season transatlantic journey to represent their countries.

While some analysts might argue this travel negates the Oilers’ scheduling advantage, the opposite is actually true. Because the Olympic break impacts the entire league’s elite talent, the travel burden is a “wash” across the NHL’s top contenders. However, because the Oilers will have fewer gruelling domestic miles on their legs before and after the trip to Italy, their stars will likely recover from the Olympic grind faster than rivals who are still forced to fly from Vancouver to Florida or Los Angeles to New York in the weeks following the Games.

Psychological Freshness and Home-Ice Advantage

Hockey is as much a mental game as a physical one. The grind of living out of a suitcase in the Eastern Time Zone can lead to mental burnout. By spending more nights in their own beds and maintaining a routine that mirrors a normal life, the Oilers’ players are less likely to hit the “March wall.”

This psychological freshness translates directly to the standings. The race for home-ice advantage in the Pacific Division is expected to be a dogfight. Having the energy to put together a winning streak in the final weeks of the season — while rivals are struggling through coast-to-coast road trips — could be the factor that secures Game 7 at Rogers Place. In the playoffs, where the margins are razor-thin, playing in front of a home crowd with a rested body and a sharp mind is the ultimate “X-factor.”

The More Rested the Oilers Are, The Better Their Chances

Championships are won in June, but the foundation is laid in the months leading up to it. The Oilers’ 2025-26 schedule has provided them with a rare gift: a second half defined by stability and recovery. While it may not dominate the headlines today, the lack of Eastern Time Zone travel is a quiet engine that could propel this team toward its ultimate goal.

As the playoffs approach, watch for the Oilers to play with a pace and precision that their rivals simply cannot match. In the high-stakes world of the NHL, being the “fresher” team isn’t just an advantage — it’s often the difference between a trophy and a handshake line.