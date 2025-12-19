Projected Lineups for Jets vs Avalanche – 12/19/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (15-16-2) at AVALANCHE (24-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson– Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Haydn Fleury
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Luke Schenn, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Status report
Fleury, a Winnipeg defenseman who has missed the past 17 games, first with a concussion and then an illness, will replace Schenn in the lineup. His last game was Nov. 11, a 5-3 win at Vancouver. … Pearson, a forward who has missed the past four games as a scratch, will replace Koepke on the fourth line.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Colorado held an optional morning skate.
