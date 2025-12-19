Projected Lineups for Jets vs Avalanche – 12/19/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (15-16-2) at AVALANCHE (24-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson– Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Haydn Fleury

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Luke Schenn, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Status report

Fleury, a Winnipeg defenseman who has missed the past 17 games, first with a concussion and then an illness, will replace Schenn in the lineup. His last game was Nov. 11, a 5-3 win at Vancouver. … Pearson, a forward who has missed the past four games as a scratch, will replace Koepke on the fourth line.

Latest for THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Colorado held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW: