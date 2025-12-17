MacKinnon Scores Twice as Avalanche Top Kraken 5-3

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Colorado Avalanche for their first matchup of the season. It was a quick back-and-forth game, but the Avalanche were the stronger team, recording a 5-3 victory.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first period, the Avalanche gained control of the puck in the Kraken’s zone and started skating it into theirs. Martin Necas received it at the blue line and skated it towards the middle of the ice. He took a shot, which bounced off Artturi Lehkonen’s stick for the first goal of the game.

Early in the second, Kaapo Kakko gained the puck on a brilliant takeaway. He skated it into the Kraken’s zone and passed it to Shane Wright. Mackenzie Blackwood made the initial save, but Jani Nyman was in front to collect the rebound. Wright was there to make sure Nyman’s shot went into the net and the Kraken were on the board.

Just two minutes later, Jordan Eberle stole the puck from the Avalanche and skated it into the Kraken’s zone with Matty Beniers. He dished a pass to Adam Larsson in front of the net, but his shot was saved by Blackwood. Eberle picked up the rebound and, with a backhand pass, gave the Kraken their first lead of the game.

Mason Marchment took a seat for slashing shortly after Eberle’s goal. 40 seconds into the extra-man advantage, Necas gloved the puck into the net. The goal was immediately waved off, and the Kraken held onto their one-goal lead.

Five minutes after the goal was disqualified, Valeri Nichushkin dished a pass to Samuel Girard at the blue line. He skated up to the faceoff circle and shot a one-timer to even the score.

With a minute and change left in the middle frame, Ross Colton took a seat for boarding Ryan Lindgren. On the extra-man advantage, Chandler Stephenson scored a goal through Blackwood’s legs to give the Kraken the lead once more.

Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton and Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers collide while chasing a loose puck (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Just two minutes into the final frame, Cale Makar sent a pass to Nathan MacKinnon at the faceoff circle. With an immediate one-timer, the game was tied again.

With 12 minutes left in the game, the Kraken had a chance to score, but Josh Manson covered the puck up. The Kraken were awarded a penalty shot, but Eberle’s shot went too wide, missing the net.

After the penalty shot, Vince Dunn took a seat for tripping Gabriel Landeskog. The Avalanche won the initial faceoff, and MacKinnon slammed a one-timer from the same spot as earlier. Philipp Grubauer made the save, but Brock Nelson sent the rebound past him for Colorado to take the lead.

While the Kraken had an extra man on the ice after pulling the goaltender, the Avalanche knocked the puck out of Seattle’s zone. Nichushkin passed it up to MacKinnon, who skated towards the empty net. His shot went into the yawning cage to ensure the Avalanche’s win.

Next Up

The Kraken will travel to take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday, Dec. 18. The Avalanche will continue on their road trip, taking on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Dec. 19.

The season series will continue in Seattle on March 12.