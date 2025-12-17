Goldeneyes Defeat Charge 2-1, Stay Unbeaten at Pacific Coliseum

The Vancouver Goldeneyes walked away with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Charge in a goaltenders’ duel at Pacific Coliseum on Tuesday night. They remain unbeaten in Vancouver in their inaugural season and improve to 2-3-1-0, vaulting them into second in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) behind the Boston Fleet. The Charge, meanwhile, fell to 1-4-0-0 and stayed last in the league.

Katie Chan and Jenn Gardiner scored for the Goldeneyes. Kristen Campbell made 33 saves.

Anna Shokhina scored the lone goal for the Charge. Gwyneth Philips made 27 saves.

Game Recap

The Goldeneyes opened the scoring at 7:50 of the first period with Chan’s first PWHL goal, as she batted in Hannah Miller’s rebound past Philips. It was a back-and-forth period, with the Goldeneyes controlling the early part and the Charge doing the same late, but Chan’s goal was the only one of the opening frame.

Katie Chan, Vancouver Goldeneyes (Photo credit: PWHL)

The second period saw the Goldeneyes double their lead on Gardiner’s second of the season, 3:36 in. It was a beauty, too, as she picked off a d-to-d pass, protected the puck with a power move and tucked it past Philips for the 2-0 lead. Thanks to the takeaway, the goal was unassisted. Despite two crossbars by the Charge and plenty of scoring chances for both sides, that was the only goal of the period, and the Goldeneyes took their 2-0 advantage into the third.

okay Jenn that was SO slick 🤭 pic.twitter.com/4CnRDJ7K7v — Vancouver Goldeneyes (@PWHL__Vancouver) December 17, 2025

The Charge finally got one by Campbell late in the third, with Shokhina notching her first in the PWHL at 14:17. But that’s as close as they would get, as the Goldeneyes hung on for the 2-1 victory, their third straight at home.

What’s Next

The Goldeneyes will try to keep their home winning streak alive on Saturday as they welcome Marie-Philip Poulin’s Montreal Victoire. As for the Charge, they are right back at it tomorrow against the Seattle Torrent.