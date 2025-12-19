Projected Lineups for Devils vs Mammoth – 12/19/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (19-14-1) at MAMMOTH (17-16-3)

9:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Stefan Noesen

Angus Crookshank — Luke Glendening — Xavier Parent

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

The Devils held an optional skate on Friday and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 2-1 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev



Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions on the lineup.

