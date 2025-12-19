Projected Lineups for Devils vs Mammoth – 12/19/25

by

The New Jersey Devils take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (19-14-1) at MAMMOTH (17-16-3)

9:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Stefan Noesen
Angus Crookshank — Luke Glendening — Xavier Parent

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

The Devils held an optional skate on Friday and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 2-1 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev


Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions on the lineup.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner