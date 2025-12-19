Projected Lineups for Devils vs Mammoth – 12/19/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (19-14-1) at MAMMOTH (17-16-3)
9:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Stefan Noesen
Angus Crookshank — Luke Glendening — Xavier Parent
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Status report
The Devils held an optional skate on Friday and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 2-1 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions on the lineup.
