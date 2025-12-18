Vejmelka, Keller Lead Mammoth to 4-1 Victory Over the Red Wings

The Utah Mammoth traveled to Detroit for a midweek matchup against the Red Wings. Both teams came into the contest on the back end of back-to-backs, and in a game that was tightly contested through two periods, the Mammoth pulled away in the third to take a 4-1 win.

Game Recap

A scoreless first period was headlined by strong goaltending from both Cam Talbot (Red Wings) and Karel Vejmelka. Each made a number of big saves to keep the game at a 0-0 deadlock. Talbot made eight saves, while Vejmelka made 11.

The Mammoth broke the ice early on in the second period, with Clayton Keller picking up his 11th goal of the season, being the beneficiary of a big rebound given up by Talbot right to the slot for an open net for Keller to score on, giving the Mammoth a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the middle frame. After killing back-to-back penalties in the middle part of the period, Jack McBain extended the Mammoth’s lead to 2-0, finishing on a great pass down low from Michael Carcone. Both netminders kept busy, with Talbot facing nine shots in the period, while Vejmelka stopped all 12 shots thrown his way by the Red Wings.

Karel Vejmelka helped backstop the Utah Mammoth to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 17. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

The Red Wings closed the deficit to one on a power play goal off the stick of Emmit Finnie at the halfway mark of the third period, but that would be the closest the game would get. The Mammoth added two goals in less than a minute from Dylan Guenther and Kevin Stenlund to extend the lead to 4-1.

Veljmelka made 28 saves on 29 shots for the Mammoth, while Talbot stopped 23 of 27 shots in the loss.

What’s Next

With the win, the Mammoth move to 17-16-3 and will return to action when they head home to take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday (Dec. 19). The Red Wings head to Washington to take on the Capitals on Saturday (Dec. 20) and will be looking to get back in the win column after seeing their two-game win streak ended in the loss to the Mammoth.