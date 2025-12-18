Fleet Remain Undefeated as Frankel Makes 33 Saves for 2-0 Victory Over Sirens

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the New York Sirens hosted the Boston Fleet for their first matchup of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. Heading into the game, the Fleet were undefeated while the Sirens had two wins and three losses to their name. The Fleet shut out the Sirens 2-0 to keep their undefeated record alive.

Game Recap

The first frame saw a power-play opportunity and eight shots each for the two teams. No shot connected, though, and we had a scoreless first as both Kayle Osborne and Aerin Frankel held strong.

Aerin Frankel, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

Five minutes into the second period, Haley Winn sent a high pass over the neutral zone and straight to the Fleet’s zone. Ella Huber picked it up and skated it right up to the net. She sent a high shot into the top corner for her first PWHL goal.

Just four minutes later, Megan Keller had the puck by the boards and passed it to Jamie Lee Rattray in the center of the ice. She took a shot, and Osborne made the initial save. Liz Schepers picked up the rebound and scored her first goal with the Fleet.

Despite 12 chances for the Sirens in the final frame compared to the Fleet’s seven, Frankel held strong and completed the shutout against the Sirens. This was her third shutout in just five games this season.

Next Up

The Fleet will travel to Minnesota and take on the Frost on Friday, Dec. 19. The Sirens will stay at home and host the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday, Dec. 21.

The Fleet and the Sirens will play their next game on Jan. 28 in Boston.