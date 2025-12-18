Justin Faulk’s 2nd Period Goal Seals the Deal for the Blues Over the Jets

The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets met for the first game of their four-game season series on Wednesday night (Dec. 17). The Blues took the game 1-0 in what was an absolute tight matchup. Both teams were coming off losses and needed to redeem themselves in this game. Let’s recap what happened.

First Period

The first period wasn’t too busy as both teams went scoreless.

The Jets earned a power play when Blues defenseman Justin Faulk was called for interference at 18:45, leaving them with 45 seconds left on the power play at the end of the period. Final shots for the period were 11-6 Blues.

Second Period

The second period got underway as the Jets’ power play from the first period expired. It was quiet for the majority of the period. At 13:17, Faulk scored from the middle slot after receiving a pass from Robert Thomas, making the score 1-0 Blues.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk reacts after scoring a goal (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

No goals were scored after that, and the final shots for the period were 12-9 for the Blues.

Third Period

In the third, it was tight as the Jets tried to come back, but the Blues held on and won the game 1-0. Final shots were 26-24 Blues.

The Blues will now focus on their next game against the New York Rangers on Thursday (Dec. 18). As for the Jets, they will have to look for a victory on Friday (Dec. 19) against the Colorado Avalanche.