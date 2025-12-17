Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Red Wings – 12/17/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasar Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (16-16-3) at RED WINGS (19-12-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Tuesday. The Red Wings won 3-2 against the New York Islanders in Detroit; the Mammoth lost 4-1 at the Boston Bruins.
Latest for THW:
- Dylan Guenther Continues To Be Mammoth in the Clutch
- Hockey Is Taking Off in Idaho — and the Utah Mammoth Are Helping Drive the Momentum
- 3 Takeaways From Mammoth’s 4-1 Loss to Bruins
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
John Leonard — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Woll will return after missing the past four games with a lower-body injury… Joshua will return after missing one game with an illness and will replace Jarnkrok.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs Stars Delivered, but Playing Catch-Up Isn’t Sustainable
- NHL Rumors: Tuch Leak, Skinner and McDavid Beef, Maple Leafs and Andersson
- Maple Leafs Provide Injury Update on Anthony Stolarz