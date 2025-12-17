Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Red Wings – 12/17/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasar Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Tuesday. The Red Wings won 3-2 against the New York Islanders in Detroit; the Mammoth lost 4-1 at the Boston Bruins.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

John Leonard — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

