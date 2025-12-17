Projected Lineups for Jets vs Blues – 12/17/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (15-15-2) at BLUES (12-15-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Blues projected lineup

Robby Fabbri — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Otto Stenberg — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jake Neighbours

Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Matt Luff

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report:

Schenn will play after taking a maintenance day Tuesday. … Stenberg, a first-round pick (No. 25) at the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to make his debut after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Berggren will make his Blues debut after being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday; to make room on the roster, Bjugstad, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.

