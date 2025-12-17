Projected Lineups for Jets vs Blues – 12/17/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (15-15-2) at BLUES (12-15-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury
Injured: None
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 16, 2025
- Senators Come Back Late in Third; Defeat Jets 3-2 in Overtime
- Projected Lineups for Senators vs Jets – 12/15/25
Blues projected lineup
Robby Fabbri — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Otto Stenberg — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jake Neighbours
Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Matthew Kessel — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Matt Luff
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report:
Schenn will play after taking a maintenance day Tuesday. … Stenberg, a first-round pick (No. 25) at the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to make his debut after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Berggren will make his Blues debut after being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday; to make room on the roster, Bjugstad, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.
Latest for THW:
- Blues Gameday Preview: Playing the Jets for the First Time Since Game 7 Collapse
- 3 Blues Prospects Who Will Participate in the 2026 World Juniors
- NHL Morning Recap – December 16, 2025