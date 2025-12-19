Dear Santa: New Jersey Devils’ 2025-26 Wish List

The trees are lit, the stockings are hung with care, and it’s time to take a look at each NHL team’s Christmas list for the 2025-26 season. The New Jersey Devils had a strong start to the season, but have recently been in a bit of a slump. With 34 games played and a total of 39 points so far, New Jersey has plenty of things they are asking for as the season progresses. Let’s take a look at the Devils’ wishlist.

A Healthy Team

Of course, every team wants to be at full strength, but truly, none other wishes for that than the Devils. It feels like they’ve been plagued with a terrible curse due to the sheer amount of injuries they have accrued. The Devils currently have seven players out of the lineup due to injury.

Jack Hughes

Arseni Gritsyuk

Evgenii Dadonov

Zack MacEwen

Marc McLaughlin

Simon Nemec

Johnathan Kovacevic

Timo Meier is also out of the lineup as he tends to a family matter back home in Switzerland; hoping for the best for him and his family as they navigate this tough time.

Jack Hughes had an unfortunate situation early in November when he injured his hand in a freak accident at a team dinner. While it’s a good thing he wasn’t injured on the ice, it is unfortunate that he was injured at all. However, he has been healing well and has been seen at practice holding a stick, making it a good indicator that he should be back on the ice soon.

Some of these players have barely touched regular-season ice. McLaughlin hasn’t played a single game in the 2025-26 season after he suffered an injury during a preseason matchup. Kovacevic hasn’t played since the 2025 Playoffs, after he sustained a knee injury during the postseason. He was moved to long-term injured reserve (LTIR) at the start of the season, indicating that he will not return to the lineup anytime soon.

MacEwen at least managed to play a couple of games before he sustained an unfortunate injury. He and Dadonov are in a similar boat. Both played one game in October before sustaining an injury. They both returned in November at separate times, but both were immediately injured following their return to the ice.

As for Gritsyuk and Nemec, both of them sustained injuries within the last week. Neither player traveled with the Devils on their current West Coast road trip, and the extent of their injuries is yet to be shared with the public. Hopefully, they are not serious and can return to the ice when the Devils are back home on Sunday, Dec. 21.

New Jersey Devils right wing Arseny Gritsyuk celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Luckily for the Devils, one of their Christmas wishes has already come true. Their game on Wednesday, Dec. 17, against the Vegas Golden Knights saw the return of Brett Pesce. He has been sidelined since Oct. 26 when he sustained a hand injury. Pesce is a valuable asset to the Devils’ blue line, so his return is greatly welcomed.

With eight players missing, including a majority of their core, the Devils can only hope everyone recovers from injury soon and returns to the lineup. A healthy team is the Devils’ biggest Christmas wish at this point.

A Strong AHL Team

With all the injuries within the Devils team at the moment, there have been plenty of call-ups for New Jersey’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team, the Utica Comets, this season. In the past two months, the Devils have recalled 10 different players from the Comets. While some of these players have played a couple of games with the Devils and others have been healthy scratches, the fact remains that a very large number of players have been called up to New Jersey within a very short amount of time.

With the constant call-ups, the Comets don’t have a consistent roster. The Comets are currently last in the North Division and second-to-last in the entire AHL. Of course, that isn’t the only reason the Comets are struggling; however, it certainly doesn’t help give their team consistency.

Utica has plenty of talented players, such as Nico Daws in goal, Xavier Parent with the most points for a forward, and Seamus Casey with the most points for a defenseman. All three received a call-up to the Devils at one point this season. A healthy Devils team will allow the Comets to find their success.

Consistency with Goaltending

The Devils have had some goaltending struggles throughout the season. There is no denying that both Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen are strong goaltenders. In Allen’s 18 games this season, he has recorded 10 wins, including one shutout. He earned a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.49 and a save percentage (SV%) of .912.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Curtis Lazar (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As for Markstrom, he has played 17 games and recorded eight wins so far. He has a current GAA of 3.56 and a SV% of .874. When you look at the stats sheet, it is clear that Allen has been the stronger of the two goaltenders for the Devils. Both have had their struggles, especially with the Devils losing in two straight shutouts with Markstrom in the net.

With Markstrom still the clear starter for the Devils, he’ll need to become a more consistent goaltender, especially as the playoff race draws nearer.

Playoff Redemption

Just like the other 31 teams, the Devils are hoping to make the playoffs. They did last season but lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. As they are currently in a wild-card spot, New Jersey will look to continue their momentum. They were previously in the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, but their poor performance slide didn’t do them any favors.

If they can get back to the level they were playing at the beginning of the season, with eight straight wins, they could be in a strong position to lock in their playoff position.