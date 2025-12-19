Ducks News & Rumors: Mediocre Road Trip, Dostal Returns & End-of-Year Hockey

The Anaheim Ducks have finished out their East Coast swing and will be heading back to Honda Center on Friday to face the visiting Dallas Stars. They come off the trip with two wins and three losses. In this week’s edition of Ducks News & Rumors, we explore that series of games, look at Lukas Dostal’s return, and see the team’s schedule to end 2025.

Road Game Woes

It is no secret that the Ducks tend to perform better in their home arena. The team’s most recent road trip was no exception. A 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders, a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, and a 4-3 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets do not bode well.

They have a 9-8-2 away record this season versus an 11-4-0 home record – almost a tale of two teams. Despite missing Dostal for part of the trip, which contributed to their shortcomings, the offense was just not there – especially versus the Islanders and Devils.

Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry were the only goal scorers on Long Island, and Terry scored the lone goal in New Jersey. Where were the likes of Cutter Gauthier, Chris Kreider, and Beckett Sennecke, who score so well at home? Losing critical games on the road could end up being the team’s kryptonite.

As the season continues and the push for playoffs truly begins in 2026, every win is critical in the tight Pacific Division. The Ducks need to take that homestand momentum and energy with them when they visit other arenas.

After being out for nine games, Dostal made his return against the Devils, allowing three goals on 21 shots. He looked rusty after being out with an injury and definitely needed some time to shake the dust off and get back to his reliable ways.

He showed up in a big way against the New York Rangers the following game, where he made 26 saves. Dostal allowed just one goal in the team’s 4-1 win and was looking like himself again. With his return, goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets was reassigned to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Ville Husso will continue to back up Dostal in the continued absence of Petr Mrazek. Mrazek was placed on injured reserve in the first week of December and was expected to be out 2-3 weeks, meaning he could make his return any day now. Should he return soon and restore the Ducks’ original goalie tandem, they will be even more set to face the last few games of the year.

End of Year Schedule

The Ducks have six more games to close out 2025. Five of them will be at their home arena, with the other game being a visit to the nearby Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks will play a back-to-back series of games against the Stars and Blue Jackets on Friday and Saturday of this week.

They play the Seattle Kraken before breaking for Christmas, then return to action against the Kings on the 27th. They close out the year against the San Jose Sharks the following Monday and see the Tampa Bay Lightning on New Year’s Eve.

The team should be looking for any win they can get to finish out the year strong, but with a slate of games featuring a few tough opponents, speedy offenses, and solid goaltenders, they will need to be on their toes and fighting from the get-go. Having Dostal back in the net is a major upside, as is the team’s typical home performances and the impending return of Mrazek.

They are 20-12-2 on the season, sitting at second in the Pacific Division, tied in points with the Vegas Golden Knights. Each win will be critical and could allow them to overtake the Golden Knights and return to first place in the division as the year concludes.

Their keys to success will be to take leads early — and keep them — rather than taking it down to the last second as they tend to do. They also need to keep goaltending strong, especially after Mrazek’s return, and show up on both ends of the ice consistently. Should they be able to replicate their previous home-ice performances after a mediocre road trip, things will look shiny for the Ducks heading into the new year.