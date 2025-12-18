NHL Morning Recap – December 18, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 5 NHL games that were played on Dec. 17, 2025. Which included the Florida Panthers taking on the Los Angeles Kings. As well as the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights battling it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

KINGS 2 at PANTHERS 3

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P1 13:39 – Joel Armia (8) from Brandt Clarke (10), Alex Laferriere (8)

P3 4:48 – Kevin Fiala (12) – Unassisted

NHL Morning Recap (The Hockey Writers)

Florida Panthers Scoring Summary

P2 2:14 – Anton Lundell (11) from Aaron Ekblad (10), Mackie Samoskevich (13)

P2 7:04 – Carter Verhaeghe (11) from Jeff Petry (7), Brad Marchand (17)

P3 0:10 – Sam Bennett (11) from Marchand (18)

MAMMOTH 4 at RED WINGS 1

Vejmelka, Keller Lead Mammoth to 4-1 Victory Over the Red Wings

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P2 1:44 – Clayton Keller (11) from Nick Schmaltz (19), JJ Peterka (13)

P2 14:17 – Jack McBain (4) from Michael Carcone (7), Sean Durzi (5)

P3 15:52 – Dylan Guenther (16) – Unassisted

P3 16:23 – Kevin Stenlund (3) from Keller (19), Mikhail Sergachev (19)

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary

P3 9:55 – Emmitt Finnie (8) from John Leonard (1)

JETS 0 at BLUES 1

Justin Faulk’s 2nd Period Goal Seals the Deal for the Blues Over the Jets

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary

P2 13:17 – Justin Faulk (8) from Robert Thomas (17)

HURRICANES 4 at PREDATORS 1

Hurricanes Defeat Predators 4-1, Extend Winning Streak to 5 Games

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P1 13:00 – Jackson Blake (9) from Logan Stankoven (9), Alexander Nikishin (9)

P3 2:43 – Sebastian Aho (10) from Blake (12), Andrei Svechnikov (12)

P3 4:33 – Seth Jarvis (19) from Aho (18), Nikolaj Ehlers (15)

P3 19:15 – Aho (11) from Svechnikov (13) – Empty Net

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary

P3 8:06 – Filip Forsberg (15) from Ryan O’Reilly (17), Steven Stamkos (5)

DEVILS 2 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1 – SO

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary

P2 4:50 – Connor Brown (8) – Unassisted

Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Summary

P3 15:49 – Pavel Dorofeyev (14) from Mark Stone (19), Tomas Hertl (10)

Shootout Summary

NJD: Jesper Bratt – Winner