Projected Lineups for Stars vs Ducks – 12/19/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (23-7-5) at DUCKS (20-12-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+, KCOP-13

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Alex Petrovic

Nils Lundkvist — Ilya Lybushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate following their 5-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … DeSmith is expected to start after Oettinger made 34 saves against San Jose. … Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said on Wednesday that Erne could play on the two-day trip that concludes in Anaheim. The forward has missed the past 18 games.

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Ryan Strome

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Ian Moore — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

Mrazek will back up Dostal after being unavailable for the past nine games because of a lower-body injury. … The Ducks returned goalie Ville Husso to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Zellweger, a defenseman, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

