Projected Lineups for Stars vs Ducks – 12/19/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (23-7-5) at DUCKS (20-12-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+, KCOP-13
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Jamie Benn
Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Alex Petrovic
Nils Lundkvist — Ilya Lybushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate following their 5-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … DeSmith is expected to start after Oettinger made 34 saves against San Jose. … Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said on Wednesday that Erne could play on the two-day trip that concludes in Anaheim. The forward has missed the past 18 games.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 19, 2025
- Johnston Scores Twice, Stars Hold Off Sharks 5-3
- Projected Lineups for Stars vs Sharks – 12/18/25
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Ryan Strome
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Ian Moore — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
Mrazek will back up Dostal after being unavailable for the past nine games because of a lower-body injury. … The Ducks returned goalie Ville Husso to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Zellweger, a defenseman, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
Latest for THW:
- Ducks News & Rumors: Mediocre Road Trip, Dostal Returns & End-of-Year Hockey
- History of the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks: A Missed Opportunity
- Chris Kreider Trade Looks Bad for Rangers Six Months Later