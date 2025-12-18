Projected Lineups for Stars vs Sharks – 12/18/25

The Dallas Stars take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (22-7-5) at SHARKS (17-14-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Alex Petrovic

Nils Lundkvist — Ilya Lybushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Latest for THW:

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Iorio

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Nick Leddy, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate. … Dellandrea will play after missing practice Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. … Gaudette will play after missing one game because of a lower-body injury. Skinner, a forward, will be scratched.

Latest for THW: