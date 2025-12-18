Projected Lineups for Stars vs Sharks – 12/18/25

The Dallas Stars take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (22-7-5) at SHARKS (17-14-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Jamie Benn
Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Alex Petrovic
Nils Lundkvist — Ilya Lybushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Latest for THW:
- Casey DeSmith Is the Dallas Stars’ Secret Weapon
- NHL Morning Recap – December 16, 2025
- DeSmith Stops 27, Stars Defeat Kings 4-1
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Iorio
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Nick Leddy, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate. … Dellandrea will play after missing practice Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. … Gaudette will play after missing one game because of a lower-body injury. Skinner, a forward, will be scratched.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 17, 2025
- Sharks Get Offense From Multiple Sources in Win Over Flames
- Projected Lineups for Flames vs Sharks – 12/16/25