Oilers Eagerly Awaiting Dec. 31 Olympic Roster Decisions

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves at the epicentre of the hockey world as the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano and Cortina approach. With the Dec. 31 Olympic roster deadline looming, the focus in Edmonton will shift from the nightly grind of the NHL standings to the international stage.

The Oilers could see as many as five players representing their respective nations in Italy from Feb. 6-22. While having a high volume of Olympians is a badge of honour for any franchise, it brings a unique set of challenges and opportunities for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

The Locks: McDavid and Draisaitl

There is zero suspense regarding the Oilers’ two biggest stars. Connor McDavid has already been officially named to Canada’s initial core, and Leon Draisaitl is the undisputed cornerstone for Germany. For McDavid, this represents a long-awaited opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics during his prime—a chance he was denied in 2018 and 2022.

Related: Leon Draisaitl Will Get His Chance to Shine at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Draisaitl, meanwhile, will be tasked with carrying a German squad that has become a perennial giant-killer. However, the conversation in Edmonton is currently centered on the “bubble” players who are fighting to join their captains in Milan.

The Bubble: Ekholm, Bouchard, and Hyman

While McDavid and Draisaitl are certainties, the fates of Mattias Ekholm, Evan Bouchard, and Zach Hyman remain undecided.

Mattias Ekholm (Sweden): Ekholm remains a strong candidate for a deep Swedish blue line. Despite some pundits suggesting Sweden might lean toward younger options like Simon Edvinsson, Ekholm’s veteran poise and his “shutdown” chemistry with Bouchard in Edmonton make him a valuable asset. Sweden’s management values the stability he provides, though he will have to fend off a big list of elite Swedish defenders to secure his flight to Italy.

Evan Bouchard (Canada): Perhaps no player has more to gain—or lose—than Bouchard. He was a notable omission from Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster last season due to concerns over his defensive “lapses.” However, his play in late 2025 has been vintage “Bouch-bomb” material. The recent shoulder injury to Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard (who is sidelined until at least January) has opened up a significant conversation about roster construction. While they play different positions, Bedard’s potential absence shifts how Team Canada might use its “extra” skater slots. If Canada wants a power-play specialist who can provide insurance for Cale Makar, Bouchard is the logical choice.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zach Hyman (Canada): Hyman’s case is built on utility. He is the ultimate “complementary” superstar. Having scored 50-plus goals in the past, his familiarity with McDavid is a massive selling point. If Team Canada wants a winger who can dig pucks out of the corners for McDavid and even Nathan MacKinnon, Hyman is the best in the business.

The “Olympic Bounce”: Learning from the Greats

History suggests that the International Hockey experience can propel a star player to a new stratosphere. In the 1984 Canada Cup, Paul Coffey transformed from a “purely offensive” defender into a complete force after his iconic semi-final performance against the USSR. Similarly, Mario Lemieux’s time playing alongside Wayne Gretzky in the 1987 Canada Cup is widely cited as the moment he learned the “will to win,” leading to his back-to-back Stanley Cups shortly after.

For Bouchard, the Olympics could be that exact turning point. Spending two weeks practicing with Makar, Josh Morrissey, and Devon Toews would be a masterclass in elite defensive positioning. If Bouchard can absorb even 10% of their defensive awareness while maintaining his elite offensive production, he could return to Edmonton as one of the best defenseman in the world.

The Risk: Fuel in the Tank

There is, of course, a flip side. The Oilers have played more hockey than almost any other team over the last three years. Between runs to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, and the high-intensity 4 Nations Face-Off, the physical toll is mounting. If five Oilers go to Italy, they will be playing high-stakes hockey, involving gruelling travel and emotional exhaustion, just weeks before the 2026 Trade Deadline and the push for the playoffs. Fans remember all too well how an Olympic injury or fatigue can derail a season.

A High-Stakes February

The 2026 Olympics represent a double-edged sword for the Oilers. On one hand, the internal growth that players like Bouchard and Hyman could experience by competing against the world’s best is immeasurable. The “Olympic Bounce” could be the very thing that provides the Oilers with the edge they need to finally hoist the Stanley Cup in June.

On the other hand, the spectre of fatigue looms large. For a veteran core that has been “all-in” for years, adding an Olympic tournament to the calendar is a massive ask. Ultimately, the Oilers’ management and fans will be watching the Dec. 31 announcements with a mix of pride and trepidation. Whether these five stars return with gold medals or heavy legs, the road to the 2026 Stanley Cup officially runs through Milan.