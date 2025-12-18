Kraken Gameday Preview: Kicking Off the Road Trip in Calgary vs. the Flames

On Thursday, Dec. 18, the Seattle Kraken are preparing to take on the Calgary Flames. Seattle just closed out their homestand with another hard loss at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, falling 5-3. The Kraken have now lost nine of their last 10 games. This game in Calgary is the Kraken’s first of a four-game road trip, where they will try to right the ship once more.

This game is the first of a two-game homestand for the Flames. Their last game on the road was a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks. In December, the Flames have played seven games, four of which were at home; three of those resulted in a victory. The Kraken will have to be on their A-game as they try to break the losing cycle they are in.

Kraken Storylines

In the Kraken’s latest game against the Avalanche, Brandon Montour was injured late in the third and did not return to the ice. According to PuckPedia, he is listed as a scratch for this game. There is still no update on the status of his injury. If the Kraken lose Montour, that would be a hard blow, as the blueliner has 16 points in 27 games this season. He is a strong two-way defenseman, picking up points and blocking shots. Considering their already-hurting team, the Kraken cannot afford to lose anyone else.

Brandon Montour, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

The player to watch in this game is Jordan Eberle. The captain has had to deal with several line changes throughout the season and is currently playing center with Mason Marchment and Matty Beniers on the top line. In Seattle’s last game, he scored his first goal in four games, and in the game prior, he recorded an assist. Can he extend his point streak to three games tonight?

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 12-13-6

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 10 goals (G), 10 assists (A), 20 points (P) Vince Dunn – 5 G, 14 A, 19 P Chandler Stephenson – 7 G, 11 A, 18 P Matty Beniers – 4 G, 14 A, 18 P Brandon Montour – 6 G, 10 A, 16 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 8-8-4, 2.89 goals-against average (GAA), .893 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 4-3-1, 2.78 GAA, .900 SV% Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%

Calgary Flames

Season Record: 13-17-4

Top Scorers:

Nazem Kadri – 7 G, 22 A, 29 P Rasmus Andersson – 7 G, 15 A, 22 P Matt Coronato – 10 G, 9 A, 19 P Morgan Frost – 8 G, 10 A, 18 P Jonathan Huberdeau – 6 G, 11 A, 17 P

Goalie Stats:

Dustin Wolf – 10-13-2, 2.96 GAA, .896 SV% Devin Cooley – 3-4-2, 2.35 GAA, .914 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak

Ryker Evans — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura, Brandon Montour

Injured: Jared McCann, Berkly Catton, Jaden Schwartz, Matt Murray, Max McCormick

Calgary Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil, Samuel Honzek, Jake Bean

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will travel down to California, where they will take on the Sharks on Saturday, Dec. 20.

The season series between the Kraken and Flames will continue in Calgary on Jan. 5.