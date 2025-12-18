Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Flames – 12/18/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (12-13-6) at FLAMES (13-17-4)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Ryan Winterton

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (undisclosed)

Status report

Montour didn’t travel with the Kraken for the start of their four-game road trip after the defenseman was injured early in the third period of a loss at home to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Coach Lane Lambert said Montour is being evaluated and could join the team at some point during the trip. … Mahura is expected to play after being scratched the previous two games.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

The Flames will use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Bean will undergo surgery and the defenseman will be out indefinitely. “It’s something he’s been dealing with for a long time,” coach Ryan Huska said. … Hunt, a forward, was put on waivers Thursday.

