Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Flames – 12/18/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (12-13-6) at FLAMES (13-17-4)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Ryan Winterton
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (undisclosed)
Status report
Montour didn’t travel with the Kraken for the start of their four-game road trip after the defenseman was injured early in the third period of a loss at home to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Coach Lane Lambert said Montour is being evaluated and could join the team at some point during the trip. … Mahura is expected to play after being scratched the previous two games.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
The Flames will use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Bean will undergo surgery and the defenseman will be out indefinitely. “It’s something he’s been dealing with for a long time,” coach Ryan Huska said. … Hunt, a forward, was put on waivers Thursday.
