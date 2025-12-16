Capitals Land Rasmus Andersson in Suggested Trade With Flames

The Vancouver Canucks pulled off an unexpected blockbuster trade recently, sending their captain, Quinn Hughes, to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Liam Ohgren, Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, and a first-round pick. There had been speculation about a potential move for a while, but fans had chalked it up to nothing more than rumours until it actually happened. Afterwards, reports came out that the Washington Capitals made a serious offer for Hughes, but came up short.

Hearing the #AllCaps and #Canucks discussed McMichael, Hutson, a prospect, and two firsts for Hughes, but Canucks, IMHO, got a better haul from #mnwild.@sickpodnhl @TheRGMedia — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) December 13, 2025

It was a serious offer, and one that proves the Capitals were willing to pay up to bring in a superstar defender. Some fans have begun to wonder if they still want to bring in a defender, and if they do, who do they pivot to?

In this article, we will take a look at one potential option for the Capitals, which is Calgary Flames’ defender Rasmus Andersson. There is some speculation that the Flames could look to move him before the 2026 Trade Deadline, and if they do, the Capitals could look to bring him in.

This deal is simply hypothetical, and as of this moment, there is no indication that the Capitals have checked in on Andersson or if they are even still looking for a defender. However, it is worth taking a look at it, considering the likelihood that they are looking to bolster their blue line depth.

Capitals Part With Strong Prospect, Land Andersson

There are a couple of things to keep in mind with this hypothetical deal. Andersson has a $4,550,000 cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) when the 2025-26 season concludes. Andersson also has a 6-team no-trade list.

The Capitals are projected to have $12,556,480 in deadline cap space, but may look to move money out if they are interested in keeping Andersson around long-term. If the Capitals aren’t on Andersson’s no-trade list, a deal makes sense.

It’s unlikely that the Capitals would put together a package as they did for Hughes, but they could put something similar forward. Realistically, the Capitals could offer Connor McMichael, their 2026 first-round pick, and Leon Muggli in exchange for Andersson. The Flames would be adding a new top-six forward who is someone they could rebuild around, as well as a strong defensive prospect, and a strong draft pick in a stacked draft class.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Capitals strengthen their blue line with this move and make themselves one of the strongest contenders in the Eastern Conference heading toward the postseason. They would be risking Andersson leaving for free agency and only being a rental, but if that is something they’re willing to do, that trade package seems fair.

If the Capitals aren’t willing to make a move without an extension, the Flames could ask for them to attach a second-round pick or Cole Hutson, on top of Muggli, McMichael, and a first-round pick, turning the deal into a sign-and-trade.

Time will tell if the Capitals decide to make an addition to their blue line this season, or if the Flames decide to sell before the 2026 Trade Deadline, but if they do, the fit makes perfect sense.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.