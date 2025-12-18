3 Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Matias Maccelli

It has been reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs are actively shopping some of their depth forwards in hopes of improving their roster. One of the names they are putting out there is Matias Maccelli. Unfortunately, his time in Toronto has been rough and he has spent the last eight games in the press box.

To make matters worse, the team has had a terrible start to the year and is looking to turn things around. They currently sit outside of a playoff spot and seem desperate to change their situation. The best way to do that is to make a splash and improve the roster. That means Maccelli will likely be included in a trade or moved to clear salary cap space. So, with that, let’s look at a few teams that could be good fits for him if he gets traded.

Seattle Kraken

First up, the Seattle Kraken. Things just haven’t worked out there this season, especially on offense. But it isn’t too late to turn it around. Like Toronto, they still have time to push for a playoff spot. If they want things to change, they’ll need to make a trade and add new players. That’s why a deal with the Maple Leafs would make sense.

They could target Maccelli in a package that would send Mason Marchment to Toronto. Maccelli just needs a chance to show he can get back to the level he played at in 2023-24 when he had 57 points. It’s been a struggle for him to get into the lineup because of how the team has been built. He just doesn’t fit. That said, on a Kraken team that struggles to produce offensively, he would fit. They have more finesse forwards who could play well with his style and help him get back to form.

Nashville Predators

Next, the Nashville Predators. After their 2024 free agency, when they were thought to be winners and spent the most, things have been a disaster. They’re an awful team and now, less than two seasons removed from spending big, they want to retool and sell off pieces. Because of that, they might be willing to take Maccelli from the Maple Leafs as part of a one-for-one player swap that would send Michael Bunting back to Toronto.

Toronto Maple Leafs Matias Maccelli (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

The Predators have an interesting roster. They have some big bodies in the bottom six, but also players like Steven Stamkos in the top six. If Maccelli can find chemistry with Stamkos, he would be set up nightly for one-timers. One of the best parts of Maccelli’s game is his passing and vision. He can put the puck in places most players can’t. If Nashville gives him a chance to play, it could be a good pickup for them.

Boston Bruins

Finally, the Boston Bruins. They were linked to Maccelli on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts the Podcast, where Elliotte Friedman said they were interested in him before he was traded to Toronto. They are still looking for a scoring winger and have had success trading with the Maple Leafs, so it could be a win-win.

If the Bruins were to acquire him, it would likely be for a draft pick. In a recent article I wrote about Maccelli being linked to Boston, I suggested a few names they could consider in a deal, like Alex Steeves, Jeffrey Viel, or Michael Eyssimont. Even if Toronto just got back the conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft they sent to the Utah Mammoth, it would give them flexibility, especially after clearing $3.42 million off the books.

It seems like it’s just a matter of if not when the Maple Leafs move Maccelli. He hasn’t worked out in Toronto, so hopefully they can figure it out quickly and he can get back to playing instead of sitting, even if that means with a new team.