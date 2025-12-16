Projected Lineups for Flames vs Sharks – 12/16/25

The Calgary Flames take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (13-16-4) at SHARKS (16-14-3)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Dryden Hunt — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Mikael Backlund (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Backlund could play after missing practice on Monday.

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks placed Smith and Kurashev on injured reserve after the forwards were injured during a 6-5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Smith will be out at least a week and will then be reevaluated; Kurashev is week to week. … Cardwell and Chernyshov were recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League. Chernyshov will be making his NHL debut. … Mukhamadullin will return after missing one game with an upper-body injury. … Ostapchuk will replace Gaudette at forward.

