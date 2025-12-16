Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Kraken – 12/16/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (23-2-7) at KRAKEN (12-12-6)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate.
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko
Jacob Melanson — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak — Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Marchment is expected to play after the forward missed a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday because of an illness. … Dunn and Kakko missed practice Monday because of illness, but Kraken coach Lane Lambert said he thought the two would be able to play.
