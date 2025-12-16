Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Kraken – 12/16/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (23-2-7) at KRAKEN (12-12-6)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko

Jacob Melanson — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak — Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Marchment is expected to play after the forward missed a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday because of an illness. … Dunn and Kakko missed practice Monday because of illness, but Kraken coach Lane Lambert said he thought the two would be able to play.

Latest for THW: