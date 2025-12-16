Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: Holy Mackinaw Night

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. Tonight’s game is a special one, as it is in honour of their long-time play-by-play commentator, Joe Bowen, in what they are calling “Holy Mackinaw Night.”

The Maple Leafs are coming off a very poor outing against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. They lost 6-3 and had four turnovers that led directly to goals against. Tonight, this is something that just about every member of Leafs Nation expects to be cleaned up and not a factor in this game against the Blackhawks.

Maple Leafs News:

The Maple Leafs finally got some good news on the injury front. Goaltender Joseph Woll has been cleared to play and will return to the crease tonight as the team’s starter. Unfortunately, things with Anthony Stolarz don’t seem to be trending in the right direction. Head coach Craig Berube spoke to the media and said that Stolarz is going to see another specialist and confirmed that the injury is not concussion-related. He then added some concerning news about his injury: “He’s not making the progress that we thought he would make.”

Anthony Stolarz, Austin Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander (The Hockey Writers)

With the Maple Leafs taking Woll off injured reserve (IR), they sent Artur Akhtyamov down to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. It also looks like Dakota Joshua will be returning to the lineup tonight after missing the last game due to illness. Calle Jarnkrok is set to be a healthy scratch with Joshua returning.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 13-11-5 (33 pts)

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 11 G, 23 A, 34 P John Tavares – 13 G, 17 A, 30 P Matthew Knies – 7 G, 22 A, 29 P Morgan Rielly – 5 G, 18 A, 23 P Auston Matthews – 13 G, 8 A, 21 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 6-5-1, 3.51 GAA, .884 SV% Joseph Woll – 4-3-1, 2.44 GAA, .928 SV% Dennis Hildeby – 2-2-3, 1 SO, 2.72 GAA, .923 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks

Season Record: 13-13-6 (32 pts)

Top Scorers:

Connor Bedard – 19 G, 25 A, 44 P Tyler Bertuzzi – 16 G, 10 A, 26 P Andre Burakovsky – 8 G, 13 A, 21 P Frank Nazar – 5 G, 15 A, 20 P Teuvo Teravainen – 6 G, 11 A, 17 P

Goalie Stats:

Spencer Knight – 10-7-5, 2.52 GAA, .915 SV% Arvid Soderblom – 3-6-1, 3.84 GAA, .876 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, CHSN

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Max Domi

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Henry Thrun

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Matias Maccelli (illness)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Frank Nazar — Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore — Ryan Greene — Nick Lardis

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Dominic Toninato — Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk — Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Artyom Levshunov

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)