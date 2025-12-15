NHL Morning Recap – December 15, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 6 NHL games that were played on Dec. 14, 2025. Which included the Vancouver Canucks and their newly acquired players taking on the New Jersey Devils. As well as the Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken battle it out in the late game.

CANUCKS 2 at DEVILS 1

Buium Records 2 Points in Debut, Canucks Beat Devils 2-1

Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary

P1 1:01 – Jake DeBrusk (9) from Conor Garland (11), Zeev Buium (12)

P1 6:48 – Zeev Buium (4) from Garland (12), Thatcher Demko (1)

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary

P2 4:02 – Luke Hughes (3) from Jesper Bratt (23), Dawson Mercer (12)

MAMMOTH 4 at PENGUINS 5 – OT

Penguins Let Opportunity Slip as Mammoth Complete OT Comeback

Utah Hockey Club Scoring Summary

P3 1:07 – Nate Schmidt (2) from Nick Schmaltz (18), JJ Peterka (12)

P3 1:22 – Michael Carcone (5)

P3 5:35 – Sean Durzi (1) from Kailer Yamamoto (5), Mikhail Sergachev (18)

P3 7:06 – Carcone (6) from Barrett Hayton (3), Daniil But (1)

OT 0:42 – Dylan Guenther (15) from John Marino (15)

Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi skates with the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell chases (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Pittsburgh Penguins Scoring Summary

P1 0:48 – Justin Brazeau (7) from Ben Kindel (5), Rutger McGroarty (1)

P1 15:21 – Bryan Rust (11) from Rickard Rakell (6)

P2 5:40 – Kindel (8) from Ryan Shea (10), Kris Letang (14)

P3 14:06 – Brazeau (8) from Erik Karlsson (21), Kindel (6)

FLYERS 3 at HURRICANES 2 – SO

Hurricanes Sweep the Weekend Back-to-Back, Defeating the Flyers 3-2

Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary

P3 18:08 – Trevor Zegras (13) from Travis Konecny (19), Christian Dvorak (15)

P1 19:07 – Jamie Drysdale (3) from Zegras (19), Matvei Michkov (9)

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P1 5:44 – William Carrier (3) from Sean Walker (7), Jordan Staal (4)

P1 15:53 – Taylor Hall (7) from Alexander Nikishin (8), Jackson Blake (11)

Shootout Summary:

CAR: Andrei Svechnikov – Winner

BRUINS 2 at WILD 6

Wild’s Hughes Scores in Debut, 6-2 Win Over Bruins

Minnesota Wild Scoring Summary

P1 10:11 – Jared Spurgeon (2) from Brock Faber (10), Marcus Johansson (15)

P2 8:49 – Kirill Kaprizov (19) from Matt Boldy (19), Joel Eriksson Ek (16)

P2 12:57 – Ryan Hartman (6) from Brock Faber (11)

P3 0:54 – Quinn Hughes (3) from Hartman (5), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (1)

P3 8:08 – Matt Boldy (18) from Kaprizov (17)

P3 14:55 – Kaprizov (20) from Hartman (6), Daemon Hunt (2)

Boston Bruins Scoring Summary

P3 10:58 – Alex Steeves (7) from Fraser Minten (6), Michael Eyssimont (8)

P3 19:59 – Andrew Peeke (2) from Sean Kuraly (7), Tanner Jeannot (11)

OILERS 1 at CANADIENS 4

Canadiens Defeat Oilers 4-1 with Complete Team Effort

Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary

P2 2:28 – Ivan Demidov (7) from Juraj Slafkovsky (10), Lane Hutson (22)

P2 11:58 – Joe Veleno (2)

P3 3:38 – Nick Suzuki (9) from Slafkovsky (11), Hutson (23)

P3 13:52 – Alexandre Texier (2) from Jayden Struble (5)

Edmonton Oilers Scoring Summary

P3 12:29 – Zach Hyman (7) from Evan Bouchard (25), Connor McDavid (34)

SABRES 3 at KRAKEN 1

Sabres Hold Off Kraken in 3-1 Win

Buffalo Sabres Scoring Summary

P1 17:09 – Noah Ostlund (4) from Josh Norris (6), Alex Tuch (16)

P2 10:08 – Tage Thompson (16) from Peyton Krebs (9), Tuch (17)

P3 19:14 – Zach Benson (2) from Jack Quinn (11), Ryan McLeod (12)

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary

P2 12:24 – Chandler Stephenson (6) from Vince Dunn (13), Jordan Eberle (10)