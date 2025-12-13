Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Penguins- 12/13/25

The San Jose Sharks travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (15-14-3) at PENGUINS (14-8-7)
3 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA, SN1, SN
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Philipp Kurashev
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Timothy Liljegren
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
Dellandrea (lower body), Reaves (upper body) and Mukhamadullin (upper body) will be game-time decisions.
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Kevin Hayes — Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Tommy Novak — Danton Heinen — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Brett Kulak, Connor Dewar
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)
Status report
Stuart Skinner and Kulak, a defenseman, were acquired by Pittsburgh, along with a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin. … Rakell could return after missing the past 20 games after having surgery on his left hand Oct. 26. … Penguins forward Mathew Dumba was placed on waivers Friday and will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League if he clears.
