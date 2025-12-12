NHL Rumors: Hughes Headlines Busy Trade Board, & Behind the Jarry Trade

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers made a big trade on Friday morning, moving Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak to acquire goaltender Tristan Jarry. Why pay such a high price to add someone with little playoff experience and a history of injuries? Meanwhile, the trade boards across the NHL have some interesting names on them. At the top sits Quinn Hughes, but are the Vancouver Canucks prepared to pull the trigger on a trade if an attractive offer comes across their desk?

Why the Oilers Made the Tristan Jarry Trade

Following an interview with CEO Jeff Jackson, where the Oilers said they were going to “sit tight,” the organization made what some are calling a lateral move or a fairly risky blockbuster deal.

The Oilers moved Skinner and Kulak for Tristan Jarry, clearly betting on cost certainty and the idea that they can develop a couple of number-six defensemen. Management believes Jarry can stabilize the crease in a way Skinner hasn’t consistently done in high-pressure moments, even if Skinner had been trending up recently.

This is not just a win-now decision; it impacts the bottom line over the next two seasons. The Oilers bring in a netminder who is under contract for the next three playoff runs. The Oilers are choosing the goalie they believe can survive a long postseason and will do so at a better price in their window to win.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That said, it’s a risky bet. Edmonton now has all its goaltending eggs in one basket with Jarry’s injury history and less insulation on the blue line after moving Kulak. Spencer Stastney is said to be a solid puck mover and a blueliner trending in the right direction, but the depth on defense is clearly weaker with Kulak gone. The Oilers are banking on internal options to cover third-pairing minutes and assuming their top four can hold up.

If it works, the trade looks decisive. If it doesn’t, they’ve created more holes to fill at the deadline on a team that can’t afford many unknowns.

Hughes Headlines Some Big Names on the Trade Board

ESPN insider Greg Wyshynski posted a recent NHL trade board featuring some big names. Quinn Hughes was at the top of the list, and rumors continue to surround the defenseman and what the Vancouver Canucks intend to do.

Related: Devils Land Quinn Hughes in Suggested Blockbuster Trade With Canucks

As for the latest on Quinn Hughes, Elliotte Friedman noted:

“I’m not really sure what the timeline is going to be here. I’d be lying if I said I knew it was imminent. The one thing here is that if this happens straight for the Canucks, I think they’re going to make sure they get this right. What I think they’re doing is, once it gets out, then you get a call — or you think to call — and they call you, and you start to figure out: Okay, what’s on the table? What’s not on the table? What can we get? What can we not get? I think Vancouver is going through that right now.”

He added, “The thing I don’t know is: if they get something they like, are they prepared to do it now? They’re prepared to listen, and they are definitely talking with teams, but I can’t tell you with any certainty what the readiness is to actually do it.”

Other names on the Wyshynski trade board include Jordan Kyrou, Artemi Panarin, Elias Pettersson, Morgan Rielly, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Andersson, and Philip Danault. Each comes with significant obstacles to any potential trade. Danault going back to the Montreal Canadiens is a rumor picking up steam.