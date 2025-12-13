Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Canucks in Blockbuster Trade

The Minnesota Wild have acquired Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Wild are sending Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, Zeev Buium and a 2026 first round pick back to Vancouver as part of the deal.

This deal puts an end to the saga that has surrounded Hughes for the last handful of months. There was a ton of speculation that he was going to end up with his brothers in New Jersey. However, now, at least for the remainder of the season, he will be playing with the Wild.

Hughes to the Wild

Today feels like a mini trade deadline. There have been a handful of deals, but none bigger than this one. Hughes going to the Wild just shows how much faith Bill Guerin has in his club. The Wild sit third in the Central Division and now, because of this move, could climb the standings rather quickly.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

As for the package that Vancouver received, they are getting a potential number one centre in Rossi, as well as a number one defenceman in Buium, who has shown in his short time with the Wild that he has what it takes to be a number one defenceman for years to come. They are also getting a first round pick in the upcoming draft and a young, promising forward in Ohgren that they can build around.

What a way to start a Friday night.