Ryan O’Reilly’s Legacy With the St. Louis Blues

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Ryan O’Reilly from the Buffalo Sabres in July 2018, they were hoping to get someone who could help move the needle from playoff contender to Stanley Cup contender. The Blues managed to make the trade without giving up young prospects and even shed some large contracts. The trade seemed to be a win, but could O’Reilly help the Blues reach the unreachable star? The trade made sense, but it was considered bold by some. O’Reilly’s frustrations with the Sabres were made public near the end of his time there.

In St. Louis, O’Reilly showed the kind of player he was. The story of O’Reilly and the Blues is not just a chapter in team history. It is a story of leadership, redemption, hard work, and a player who became a significant piece of a championship locker room. The Blues just played against O’Reilly and will see him two more times this month, so it’s the perfect time to tell the story of O’Reilly in St. Louis.

A New Beginning for a Talented Center

When O’Reilly arrived in St. Louis, he brought a reputation as one of the hardest-working two-way centers in the league. His faceoff numbers were elite. His defensive ability earned him consistent Selke Trophy votes. Offensively, he was a consistent 20-plus goal scorer.

Yet, there is one big question. Was O’Reilly a problem in the locker room?

At the conclusion of a historically bad 2017-18 season in Buffalo, O’Reilly admitted the rough seasons with the Sabres were resulting in him losing his love for the game.

“It’s crept into all of our games. Yeah, it’s disappointing. It’s sad. I feel throughout the year I’ve lost the love of the game multiple times and just need to get back to it because it’s eating myself up and eats the other guys up too.”

Many began to wonder whether O’Reilly’s attitude was contributing to the struggles in Buffalo and whether it would carry over to St. Louis. If Blues’ general manager Doug Armstrong had any reservations, he ultimately felt the risk was well worth the reward.

From Last Place to Franchise Legend

The 2018-19 Blues’ season ended with the franchise’s first Stanley Cup victory. However, it was not looking that way by the time New Year’s arrived that season, when the Blues found themselves in last place in the league. Goaltending was struggling. Key players were not performing to their expected level. Head coach Mike Yeo was fired and replaced by Craig Berube.

To his credit, O’Reilly was one of the few players playing to his expected level. He was the team’s lone All-Star and ended the season recording a career-high 77 points. His defensive play earned him the Selke Trophy. As it turned out, the rest of the team turned it around and reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The playoffs, however, are where O’Reilly made a name for himself.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presents St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly with the Conn Smythe trophy. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

O’Reilly recorded 23 points in 26 playoff games. Even during an eight-game goalless drought, he was still producing with assists and strong defensive play. During the Stanley Cup Final, O’Reilly scored two goals in Game 4, including the game-winning goal. He scored a goal in each of the final three games of the series. His goal to open Game 7 was a significant momentum shift in a game the Boston Bruins had heavily dominataed until that point.

O’Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, something that cemented his role on the championship team and in Blues’ history. The player the Blues brought in to move the needle to becoming a Stanley Cup contender played a significant role in the team winning the Stanley Cup. Furthermore, it only took one season.

The Obvious Choice For Next Captain

When Alex Pietrangelo left after the 2019-20 season, it created a void on defense and in the team’s leadership. The Blues needed a new captain. They needed someone who embodied the culture of commitment, work, and resilience. While multiple players had cases for the captaincy, the choice was obvious.

Before the 2021 season, O’Reilly became the 23rd captain in Blues’ history. His captaincy came at an interesting time in team history. The NHL was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, shortened seasons, rescheduled games, and the disruptions in the league’s day-to-day operations.

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues Winter Classic (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Despite the unusual times, O’Reilly led the Blues to the playoffs in 2021 and 2022. During the 2022 playoffs, O’Reilly scored seven goals and recorded 12 points in 12 games. Players such as Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou developed into the elite players they are today with the help of O’Reilly’s example and guidance.

Beginning of the Retool

All good things end eventually. The 2022-23 season saw the Blues transition into a retool. As part of that, they traded many star players for assets. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, and O’Reilly were traded to contending teams.

O’Reilly’s tenure with the Blues is over, but his impact was unquestioned.

O’Reilly’s Legacy in St. Louis

Several things can define O’Reilly’s legacy with the Blues:

Centerpiece to the Blues’ Stanley Cup Championship team

Shattering rumors that he was a negative locker-room presence

One of the most significant two-way centers to wear the Blue Note

Led by example on the ice

A Final Tribute

O’Reilly may no longer play in St. Louis, but his fingerprints remain all over the organization. He arrived as a player with something to prove. He left as a champion, a leader, a role model, and will go down as one of the most influential and popular players in team history.

Former Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly watches his tribute video in his first game back in St. Louis since being traded last season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/XtoAq6qEZ6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2023

O’Reilly will come to St. Louis twice in December as a member of the Nashville Predators. It will not be his first return to St. Louis since leaving the Blues, but given the number of times the Blues are seeing their former captain this month, it seemed appropriate to take the time to acknowledge a big part of the team’s history.