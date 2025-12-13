Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Ducks for a Matinee Matchup

The New Jersey Devils are preparing to host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Dec. 13, for a matinee matchup at 12:30 PM ET. This marks the second game in the Devils’ three-game homestand. They were just dealt a tough 8-4 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. New Jersey will look to course correct this afternoon.

For the Ducks, this game is their third of a current five-game road trip. They just lost 5-2 to the New York Islanders on Thursday. They’ll look to get back to their three-game winning streak they were on before they lost on Long Island.

Devils Storylines

On Friday, the Devils announced forward Arseny Gritsyuk will not be playing this weekend due to an upper-body injury. The team does not know the extent of his injury yet, as he has not been evaluated. Gritsyuk endured the injury before the game on Thursday but tried to play through it. Clearly, he needs to take care of his body and rest before he can get back on the ice anytime soon. Here’s hoping the injury is not serious and he only has to miss this weekend’s slate of games.

Due to his injury, Gritsyuk missed practice on Friday, but he was not the only player to do so. Neither Cody Glass nor Stefan Noesen was a participant in practice ahead of today’s game. However, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media after and stated both players will be good to go for this game against the Ducks. The last thing the Devils can afford right now is another injury.

Stefan Noesen, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The player to watch in this game is Paul Cotter. He recorded two points in the game against Tampa Bay, including a late third-period goal off a brilliant breakaway. Cotter has been elevated to the top-six grouping due to the absence of several forwards. Can he continue this strong performance today on the second line?

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 17-13-1

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 6 goals (G), 21 assists (A), 27 points (P) Nico Hischier – 10 G, 16 A, 26 P Timo Meier – 11 G, 12 A, 23 P Dawson Mercer – 10 G, 11 A, 21 P Jack Hughes – 10 G, 10 A, 20 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 8-7-0, 2.70 goals-against average (GAA), .903 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 8-6-1, 3.66 GAA, .875 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Anaheim Ducks

Season Record: 19-11-1

Top Scorers:

Leo Carlsson – 17 G, 22 A, 39 P Cutter Gauthier – 16 G, 18 A, 34 P Troy Terry – 9 G, 24 A, 33 P Beckett Sennecke – 10 G, 16 A, 26 P Chris Kreider – 13 G, 8 A, 21 P

Goalie Stats:

Lukas Dostal – 11-5-1, 2.81 GAA, .904 SV% Ville Husso – 5-3-0, 3.16 GAA, .888 SV% Petr Mrazek – 3-3-0, 3.69 GAA, .876 SV% Vyacheslav Buteyets – 0-0-0, 9.00 GAA, .769 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Paul Cotter

Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Xavier Parent — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Colton White — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Timo Meier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Arseny Gritsyuk, Jack Hughes, Evgenii Dadonov, Johnathan Kovacevic, Brett Pesce, Marc McLaughlin, Zack MacEwen

Anaheim Ducks

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Mikael Granlund

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Owen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore, Nikita Nesterenko

Injured: Petr Mrazek

Next up for the Devils

The Devils will host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 14, for the second half of a back-to-back.