NHL Morning Recap – December 19, 2025

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 10 NHL games that were played on Dec. 18, 2025. Which included the Boston Bruins taking on the Edmonton Oilers. As well as the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks battling it out in the late game.

OILERS 3 at BRUINS 1

Quinn Hutson’s First NHL Goal Lifts Oilers to 3-1 Victory Over Bruins

Edmonton Oilers Scoring Summary

P1 13:38 – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (8) from Connor McDavid (37), Leon Draisaitl (31)

P2 14:38 – Quinn Hutson (1) from Max Jones (1)

P3 1:41 – Connor McDavid (21) from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (19), Darnell Nurse (7)

Boston Bruins Scoring Summary

P1 16:27 – Pavel Zacha (9) from Elias Lindholm (17), Charlie McAvoy (16)

WILD 5 at BLUE JACKETS 2

Blue Jackets Unable to Find Enough Offense in Loss to Wild

Minnesota Wild Scoring Summary

P2 13:30 – Ryan Hartman (7) from Kirill Kaprizov (18), Brock Faber (13)

P2 16:15 – Vladimir Tarasenko (6) from Yakov Trenin (7), Danila Yurov (8)

P3 11:50 – Joel Eriksson Ek (8) from Trenin (8), Matt Boldy (20)

P3 18:08 – Kaprizov (22) from Boldy (21), Eriksson Ek (18)

P3 18:46 – Boldy (20) from Kaprizov (19)

Columbus Blue Jackets Scoring Summary

P1 15:20 – Zach Werenski (12) from Charlie Coyle (16), Cole Sillinger (12)

P2 17:39 – Werenski (13) – Unassisted

KINGS 2 at LIGHTNING 1

Kempe Scores Twice, Kings Come Back to Win 2-1 vs. Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning Scoring Summary

P1 12:54 – Oliver Bjorkstrand (5) from Anthony Cirelli (10), Jake Guentzel (19)

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P2 5:21 – Adrian Kempe (12) from Anze Kopitar (11), Corey Perry (8)

P2 15:58 – Kempe (13) – Unassisted

PENGUINS 0 at SENATORS 4

Ullmark & Tkachuk Lead Senators to 4-0 Win Over Penguins

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P1 2:16 – Brady Tkachuk (3) from Drake Batherson (18), Tim Stutzle (19)

P2 1:34 – David Perron (5) from Jordan Spence (10), Batherson (19)

P2 4:50 – Claude Giroux (6) from Michael Amadio (8), Ridly Greig (8)

P3 13:55 – Tkachuk (4) from Nick Jensen (6), Nikolas Matinpalo (5)

BLACKHAWKS 1 at CANADIENS 4

Bolduc’s Pair Lifts Canadiens Over Bedard-less Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P1 7:27 – Frank Nazar (6) from Matt Grzelcyk (6), Andre Burakovsky (14)

Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary

P1 14:23 – Zack Bolduc (8) from Cole Caufield (17), Lane Hutson (24)

P3 0:20 – Bolduc (9) from Hutson (25), Nick Suzuki (29)

P3 10:00 – Noah Dobson (5) from Ivan Demidov (19), Hutson (26)

P3 16:29 – Suzuki (10) – Unassisted

MAPLE LEAFS 0 at CAPITALS 4

Capitals’ Chychrun Scores Twice in 4-0 Win Over Maple Leafs

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P1 13:53 – Aliaksei Protas (11) from Justin Sourdif (5), John Carlson (19)

P1 16:16 – Jakob Chychrun (13) from Ethen Frank (7), Connor McMichael (13)

P3 4:02 – Chychrun (14) from Carlson (20), Nic Dowd (5)

P3 8:57 – Carlson (7) from Sourdif (6), Tom Wilson (16)

FLYERS 3 AT SABRES 5

Buffalo Sabres Scoring Summary

P1 7:40 – Jack Quinn (7) from Mattias Samuelsson (8), Zach Benson (12)

P2 16:54 – Tage Thompson (17) from Rasmus Dahlin (23)

P2 19:30 – Noah Ostlund (5) from Owen Power (6), Alex Tuch (18)

P3 10:20 – Josh Norris (3) from Benson (13)

P3 19:52 – Ryan McLeod (6) from Samuelsson (9)

Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary

P1 8:38 – Noah Cates (8) from Bobby Brink (7)

P2 11:01 – Cam York (2) from Trevor Zegras (20), Brink (8)

P3 14:28 – Travis Konecny (10) from Jamie Drysdale (12), Emil Andrae (8)

RANGERS 2 at BLUES 1 – OT

Miller’s Overtime Winner Propels Rangers to Victory Over Blues

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary

P1 18:58 – Jonatan Berggren (3) from Dalibor Dvorsky (2)

New York Rangers Scoring Summary

P2 6:02 – Gabe Perreault (1) from Will Cuylle (10), Noah Laba (6)

OT 2:21 – J.T. Miller (10) from Vincent Trocheck (11), Vladislav Gavrikov (8)

KRAKEN 2 at FLAMES 4

Flames Solve Daccord Late to Come Back and Beat Kraken

Calgary Flames Scoring Summary

P2 10:20 – Mikael Backlund (6) from Rasmus Andersson (16), Joel Hanley (5)

P3 10:04 – Nazem Kadri (8) from Andersson (17), Morgan Frost (11)

P3 11:19 – Matt Coronato (11) from Andersson (18), Jonathan Huberdeau (12)

P3 19:52 – Backlund (7) from Kadri (23), Joel Farabee (9)

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary

P2 7:52 – Chandler Stephenson (8) from Eeli Tolvanen (13), Frederick Gaudreau (4)

P2 17:16 – Kaapo Kakko (2) from Ryker Evans (5), Jani Nyman (2)

STARS 5 at SHARKS 3

Johnston Scores Twice, Stars Hold Off Sharks 5-3

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P1 12:25 – Roope Hintz (10) from Mikko Rantanen (31), Esa Lindell (9)

P1 17:38 – Wyatt Johnston (18) from Miro Heiskanen (23), Lindell (10)

P2 8:40 – Johnston (19) from Rantanen (32), Hintz (18)

P2 19:17 – Justin Hryckowian (4) – Unassisted

P3 18:42 – Jamie Benn (5) – Unassisted

San Jose Sharks Scoring Summary

P2 1:43 – Shakir Mukhamadullin (2) from Ty Dellandrea (9)

P2 16:44 – Collin Graf (7) from Macklin Celebrini (34)

P3 4:32 – Graf (8) from Igor Chernyshov (2), Celebrini (35)