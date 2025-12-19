Blue Jackets Unable to Find Enough Offense in Loss to Wild

The Columbus Blue Jackets were looking to end their four-game homestand on a high note. A win against the Minnesota Wild would have ensured splitting their four games. Instead, it was the same old recent story playing out again.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored the game winning goal with 8:50 left in regulation to help lift the Wild to a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Zach Werenski scored two more goals but it was not enough. Jesper Wallstedt shined again making 27 saves.

The story of this game was a more somber room postgame after another undesired result.

Game Recap

Recent Blue Jackets’ games have played out in a certain way. They’re good enough to get a lead. They’re not good enough to hold on to those leads. It happened again on Thursday night.

Werenski opened the scoring on a great backhanded pass by Charlie Coyle. That was Werenski’s 12th goal of the season. The Blue Jackets went into the room up 1-0.

The Blue Jackets came out in the second and dominated most of the play. They however failed to extend their lead. That ultimately cost them on this night.

The Blue Jackets took a single minor penalty in the game. The Wild converted it to tie the game at one. Kirill Kaprizon found Ryan Hartman in front of Jet Greaves.

Right before this, Wild coach John Hynes during a timeout yelled at his players for the way the second period started. They responded with two goals in 2:45 to take the lead. Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a pretty passing goal for the 2-1 lead.

Werenski then connected on his second of the night to keep the Blue Jackets right in it. That was his 13th of the season. He has scored four of the last five Blue Jackets’ goals. At 2-2 going into the third, they had another chance to break their third-period misery. Wallstedt ensured that didn’t happen.

Jesper Wallstedt continued his great play making 27 saves. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Eriksson Ek got in front of Greaves and was able to power a rebound home. The Blue Jackets looked at it to see if they’d challenge for goalie interference. They decided not to. The Wild added a pair of empty netters from Kaprizov and Boldy to seal away the 5-2 win.

Postgame, the Bluer Jackets were more somber than usual. Werenski said “it’s unacceptable” twice during his availability. He even admitted he wasn’t sure if they were a good hockey team right now saying good teams win hockey games.

The Blue Jackets now go to California and will play a return match with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Wild return home to host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon.