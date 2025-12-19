Miller’s Overtime Winner Propels Rangers to Victory Over Blues

The St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers met in St. Louis on Thursday night for their second and final matchup of the season. The Rangers were looking to sweep the season series with the Blues for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Blues, meanwhile, were seeking their second win in as many nights. The Rangers came out on top, 2-1, in overtime. Let’s jump into the recap to see how we got here.

First Period

The Rangers dominated the first period. However, it would be the Blues earning the only goal of the period. A shot by forward Jonatan Berggren from a weird angle found its way into the back of the net. It was Berggren’s third of the season and first since joining the Blues via waivers.

St. Louis Blues right wing Jonatan Berggren is congratulated by teammates after scoring (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The Rangers outshot the Blues for the period, 10-5.

Second Period

The Blues went on the power play early in the period but were unable to add on to their lead. The Rangers would go on a power play of their own shortly after. Unlike their opponent, the Blueshirts took advantage. Tying the game would be Gabe Perreault, scoring his first NHL goal.

GABE DEFLECTS IT IN FOR HIS FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/6TCB3vfvKX — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 19, 2025

Both teams got scoring chances throughout the remainder of the period, but the goaltenders stood tall, sending the game into the third period tied.

The Rangers outshot the Blues in the period, 15-10.

Third Period

After a back-and-forth first half of the third period, the Blues had a great scoring chance when Robert Thomas found Pavel Buchnevich right in front of the net. However, goaltender Igor Shesterkin just got enough of his glove on the puck, sending it over the net and denying his former teammate the go-ahead goal.

The Rangers picked up the pace late in the period. A net-front scramble nearly led to a goal with under two minutes left, but J.T. Miller’s shot hit the post. Miller did collide with goaltender Jordan Binnington on the play, but given that Miller was tripped, it is likely the goal would have counted.

As it is, the puck did not go in. Overtime was needed to decide this one. The Blues outshot the Rangers in the third period, 11-4.

Overtime

The Rangers headed into the extra frame 5-4 in games decided in overtime. The Blues entered 0-7.

After the teams traded possessions, the Rangers won a defensive-zone faceoff and carried the puck into the offensive zone. Miller, using multiple players as a screen in front of Binnington, atoned for his prior missed chance with a game-winning goal, giving the extra point to the Rangers.

HE DOES IT AGAIN 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/FeZP0sZsjE — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 19, 2025

Each team had just one shot in overtime. The Rangers outshot the Blues for the game, 30-27.

What’s Next?

The Rangers will have an afternoon game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blues’ next game is on the road against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.