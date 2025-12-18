Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Blues – 12/18/25

The New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (16-15-4) at BLUES (13-15-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Gabe Perreault — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Panarin did not attend the morning skate and is a game-time decision due to being under the weather. … Othmann, a forward, and Perreault were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; if Panarin can’t play, Othmann will come into the lineup. … Fox, a defenseman, skated in a non-contact jersey.
Blues projected lineup
Alexey Toropchenko — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Otto Stenberg
Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Matt Luff
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate after a 1-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. … Binnington will start after Hofer started the past three games, including 24 saves Wednesday. … Luff will replace Fabbri, a forward, and Tucker will replace Kessel, a defenseman. … Kyrou, Snuggerud and Walker, each a forward, skated prior to the optional.
