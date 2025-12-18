Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Blues – 12/18/25

The New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (16-15-4) at BLUES (13-15-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Gabe Perreault — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Panarin did not attend the morning skate and is a game-time decision due to being under the weather. … Othmann, a forward, and Perreault were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; if Panarin can’t play, Othmann will come into the lineup. … Fox, a defenseman, skated in a non-contact jersey.

Blues projected lineup

Alexey Toropchenko — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Otto Stenberg

Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Matt Luff

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate after a 1-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. … Binnington will start after Hofer started the past three games, including 24 saves Wednesday. … Luff will replace Fabbri, a forward, and Tucker will replace Kessel, a defenseman. … Kyrou, Snuggerud and Walker, each a forward, skated prior to the optional.

