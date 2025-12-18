Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Sabres – 12/18/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (17-9-6) AT SABRES (14-14-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Carl Grundstrom — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamula, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Status report

Foerster is expected to be out five months after he had surgery on his arm on Monday. The forward was injured Dec. 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Owen Power — Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Jacob Bryson, Zach Metsa

Injured: Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Kesselring will return after being out 14 games with a lower-body injury. … Timmins will be a game-time decision. Coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman is dealing with “a little bit of an injury” so they held him off the ice for the morning skate. If he can’t go, Bryson will slot in next to Byram. … Krebs, a forward, is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday because of illness. … Ellis skated with the team for the first time since he was injured Dec. 9 at Edmonton. Ruff said the goalie has cleared concussion protocol and will need a few practices before he’s ready to return.

