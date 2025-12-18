Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Sabres – 12/18/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (17-9-6) AT SABRES (14-14-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Carl Grundstrom — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamula, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Status report
Foerster is expected to be out five months after he had surgery on his arm on Monday. The forward was injured Dec. 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Owen Power — Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Jacob Bryson, Zach Metsa
Injured: Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Kesselring will return after being out 14 games with a lower-body injury. … Timmins will be a game-time decision. Coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman is dealing with “a little bit of an injury” so they held him off the ice for the morning skate. If he can’t go, Bryson will slot in next to Byram. … Krebs, a forward, is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday because of illness. … Ellis skated with the team for the first time since he was injured Dec. 9 at Edmonton. Ruff said the goalie has cleared concussion protocol and will need a few practices before he’s ready to return.
