Flyers GM Daniel Brière Shares Baffling Quote on Matvei Michkov

Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, 21 years old, is one of the best young players in the NHL. His blend of hockey sense, puck control, and skill gives him superstar upside, and the results have already come. He recorded 63 points in 80 games as a rookie in 2024–25 and has put up elite play-driving metrics over the past two seasons, exemplified by a 59th-ranked even-strength offensive wins above replacement (EVO WAR) ranking among skaters.

Despite his objective excellence, the ice time has been hard to come by. Versus last season, he’s averaging two minutes fewer per game under new head coach Rick Tocchet. The team is winning games, sitting 17–9–6, but it’s been at the expense of their crown jewel’s usage and, arguably, development.

Of course, defining “development” is a subjective matter. But it’s hard to say that Michkov is getting better. His creativity and rush-based attack have been totally annihilated in favor of a more risk-averse, dump-and-chase system. After the team put up the worst save percentage in hockey last season, improving defensively was a major goal for the front office.

General manager Daniel Brière was interviewed this week, and the topic of Michkov’s ice time came up. Unfortunately, his answer—more of a non-answer, actually—was quite baffling (from ‘Sitting down with Flyers GM Daniel Briere: Where the rebuild stands, the Quinn Hughes pursuit, Matvei Michkov’s usage, and Trevor Zegras’ position,’ PHLY – Dec. 18, 2025). Let’s briefly discuss.

Brière Says Michkov’s Offseason Will Be Critical for Usage

PHLY beat reporter Charlie O’Connor asked Brière, “What does Michkov have to do to get a bigger role, or even just the usage he got last year? [John Tortorella] was a really demanding coach, and he had it seemed like more trust from [Tortorella] than he’s gotten so far from Tocchet. What does Michkov need to do to get back to that point?”

Brière answered, “Well, you’ve got to earn it. It’s like money in the bank, and I think [Tortorella] talked about that last year, Rick Tocchet and John Tortorella, they’re not coaching one player. They have a full team to coach.

What does he have to do? I think this offseason will be a critical one for Matvei. But I really believe that he’s learned a lot, and I’m confident that he’ll just keep getting better and better.”

Daniel Brière, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As of writing, it is December 2025. According to the general manager, Michkov will have to wait until October 2026 to maybe get some more ice time. Sure, the “earn it” bit could theoretically have weight, but hot streaks of his haven’t resulted in the slightest change in usage. So, next season it is.

Winter hasn’t even started yet, and Brière is already talking about the summer. In all likelihood, Michkov’s 14:41 of average ice time—ninth among forwards on the team—will stick around until season’s end.

How do you feel about this? Is Michkov’s decline in usage justified, or should the Flyers be making more of an effort to cater to a perceived franchise cornerstone? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section!