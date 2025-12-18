Which Canadiens Sit When Dach & Guhle Return?

The Montreal Canadiens could be getting some much-needed reinforcements sooner rather than later. With Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle both skating and inching closer to game action, the roster crunch is about to become very real. While their returns will be a major boost for a team that has battled injuries all season, they will also force tough decisions from the coaching staff. Not everyone currently in the lineup will survive the shake-up.

When Are They Coming Back?

Dach appears to be the closest to returning. He has been practicing in full equipment, a clear sign that his rehab has reached its final stages. Reports suggest that a return before Christmas is realistic, assuming there are no setbacks. For a Canadiens team that has lacked centre depth and offensive consistency, Dach’s timing could not be better.

Guhle’s return seems a bit further out but is trending in the right direction. He was recently spotted in Brossard skating and working through drills, and early January has been floated as a potential target for his return. While the team is unlikely to rush him back, simply knowing that Guhle is on the horizon provides some stability for a blue line that has been stretched thin.

Who Comes Out When Dach Returns?

Dach’s return immediately impacts the forward group, particularly the bottom-six. Three names stand out as the most vulnerable: Alexandre Texier, Joe Veleno, and Owen Beck. Texier has quietly been one of the more pleasant surprises since arriving in Montreal. He has produced six points in 11 games and has shown good pace, energy, and adaptability. His ability in the shootout is also a valuable bonus for a team. While Texier is far from untouchable, his recent play gives him a legitimate case to stay in the lineup.

Montreal Canadiens Kirby Dach (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Veleno, on the other hand, has struggled to generate offence. With just two goals and three points in 28 games, his production has been limited, and he has not consistently moved the needle at five-on-five. That said, his versatility works in his favour. Veleno can play both centre and wing, which gives the coaching staff flexibility when juggling lines. That alone could keep him around, even if his offensive impact remains minimal.

Beck is the most logical candidate to come out, not necessarily because of poor play, but because of circumstance. As a younger player, he can be sent back to the Laval Rocket without risk. More importantly, Beck would benefit from playing big minutes in all situations with the Rocket rather than sitting or playing reduced minutes in Montreal. From a development standpoint, a return to Laval makes sense, even if he has held his own at the NHL level.

Guhle’s Return Complicates Things

On the back end, Guhle’s return creates a different type of dilemma. Adam Engström is the obvious candidate to be sent back to Laval once the blue line is fully healthy. Like Beck, he is young, waiver-exempt, and would benefit from heavy usage at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. The more interesting question is which defencemen remain in the lineup once Guhle is back. A key decision will revolve around Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj.

Struble has spent time playing alongside Lane Hutson, and that pairing could be short-lived once Guhle returns. Hutson is expected to reunite with his usual partner, which opens the door for Struble to slide down the depth chart. Xhekaj, meanwhile, could slot back in with Alexandre Carrier, the defenceman he started the season with. That pairing provides a mix of physicality and structure, something the coaching staff values, especially in tougher matchups.

At this point, Xhekaj may have a slight edge due to his physical presence and familiarity with Carrier, but this decision is far from settled and will likely depend on game-to-game performance.

Why These Returns Matter So Much

Beyond the lineup decisions, the returns of Dach and Guhle are crucial for the Canadiens’ overall stability. Dach adds size, skill, and flexibility down the middle, easing the burden on a forward group that has been forced to play above its ideal roles. Guhle brings defensive reliability, mobility, and confidence to a blue line that has often been exposed.

Most importantly, these returns improve the team’s depth. Injuries have forced Montreal to stretch its lineup thin, but getting two core players back allows the coaching staff to deploy more balanced lines and pairings. While some players will inevitably lose their spots, that competition is a healthy sign for a team trying to move forward.