Canucks News & Rumours: Sasson, Ohgren, Demko & Possibilities

The Vancouver Canucks aren’t just making headlines for trading a superstar; there’s still plenty happening beneath the surface. Young players and newcomers are starting to show what they can do, depth forwards are finding their footing, and veterans are reminding everyone they still have something to give. The wins aren’t always eye-popping, but the little things are adding up.

This week has highlighted a few threads that matter — growth, opportunity, and a veteran showing he can carry a team when needed. These are the stories shaping the Canucks right now.

Item One: Max Sasson Gets a Vote of Confidence

The Canucks quietly extended Max Sasson for two years at $1 million per season, and it appears to be a smart move. Sasson wasn’t drafted, wasn’t given a starring role, and had to earn everything. At 25, he’s done that.

This season, he’s set career highs in goals and points while seeing more than 11 minutes per game. His value to the team is about more than his numbers. He brings speed, reliability, and the ability to play within the system. He was also a big part of the American Hockey League (AHL) Abbotsford Canucks’ 2025 Calder Cup run and has shown consistent production in the AHL. This deal rewards work ethic and steady improvement. He’s the kind of player the Canucks want in their lineup.

Item Two: Liam Ohgren Scores His First Goal in Vancouver

Liam Ohgren found the back of the net for Vancouver in the 3–0 win over the New York Rangers. Early in the second, he snapped a shot past Jonathan Quick to make it 2–0. It’s another example of newcomers performing well for the Canucks. For a 21-year-old adjusting to a new team, that matters.

Ohgren hasn’t put up huge numbers in his NHL career yet — four goals and eight points in 48 NHL games. Still, Canucks fans should watch the youngster. He’s still very much early in his learning curve. Now, with the Canucks moving toward a rebuild, he should get more ice time and more chances to figure things out. This first goal is a step, and how he follows it will be worth watching.

Item Three: Thatcher Demko Seems to Be Back in Form

Thatcher Demko reminded everyone why he’s still the backbone of this team with a 23-save shutout against the Rangers. He weathered four power-play chances and looked calm and controlled doing it.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Since returning from a lower-body injury, Demko has started three-consecutive games and won two. He was strong in New Jersey against the Devils earlier this week as well, and his confidence appears to be returning. With a 7–5–0 record, a 2.45 goals against average, and a .910 save percentage, he’s giving the Canucks stability in goal, which is exactly what they need.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The next few weeks will tell us a lot about where this team is headed. Sasson will need to keep building. Ohgren and other players acquired from the Minnesota Wild for Quinn Hughes will have to show they can contribute regularly, and Demko’s health and consistency will be key.

Wins and losses will still matter for the Canucks. However, the bigger question is whether the young players can step up and whether the team can integrate new pieces with veterans to create something reliable. It won’t always be dramatic hockey, but little things are starting to add up, and the Canucks are quietly putting together a foundation for the next few seasons.