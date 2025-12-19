Hurricanes’ Shayne Gostisbehere Should Be Involved in USA Olympic Hockey Discussions

We’re 54 days from seeing NHLers hit the ice at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, and Team USA will announce its final roster on Jan. 2. It’s a foregone conclusion that Jaccob Slavin will be in the lineup. More so after his performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off, despite missing 30 games this season. However, another American Hurricane should get the call from Team USA: Shayne Gostisbehere.

Gostisbehere’s Haunting Ground

Despite missing nine games with two different injuries, he is having a terrific season. In 24 games, Gostisbehere leads the team in assists (21), ranks third in points (24), second in plus/minus (plus-10), and is tied for second in power-play goals (two). He also has seven power-play points, quarterbacking the first unit.

Amongst American defensemen (who’ve played 20 or more games), Gostisbehere ranks fifth in assists, seventh in points, second in points per game (1.00), is tied for seventh in plus/minus, tied for eighth in power-play points, and tied for fourth in power-play goals. He is among the list of players being considered for Team USA, including Zach Werenski, Lane Hutson, Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes, and Jake Sanderson, yet he has put up those numbers in 10 or fewer games than most players on that list.

While it will be tough to crack an already-talented lineup, Gostisbehere should be in this conversation. His defensive game has taken another step forward in his second full season in Carolina under defense coach Tim Gleason. Including a 23-game stint with the Hurricanes in 2022-23, Gostisbehere has reached a career high in ice time with the team at 20:16. Outside of the power play, the Pembroke Pines, FL native is playing top-four minutes, and it’s well deserved.

Following a multi-point game on Sunday, Dec. 14, against the Philadelphia Flyers, Gostisbehere has six multi-point games this season, one behind Sebastian Aho. He’s been dynamic in all facets of the game, and while all the players in the conversation to man Team USA’s blue line in Milan are talented and deserving of a roster spot, Gostisbehere has played well enough to at least be considered.

If there was someone who has been projected to make USA’s roster that Gostisbehere could replace, its Jackson LaCombe. LaCombe has three more goals and has played on average five more minutes a game than Gostisbehere. Gostisbehere is a plus-10 and has one more point in 10 fewer games than LaCombe. Furthermore, Gostisbehere has one more power-play point and power-play goal over LaCombe. If there was an argument on who should go over the other, it’s “Ghost” over LaCombe with how much impact the former has had on his team in fewer games played. Gostisbehere here has 24 points in 24 games compared to LaCombe, who has 20 in 34 games.

While it might be tough for him to break Brent Burns’ single-season points record for a Hurricanes defenseman, Gostisbehere has the best chance to reach 61 points in 2025-26. He is scoring at a point-per-game pace already without compromising his defensive game.

Most are expecting Slavin’s name to be mentioned when Team USA announces its roster in January. We can now also hope that Gostisbehere might also be on that list. He’s having a fantastic season, and he’s getting acknowledged for it. We can now hope that he’s also on Team USA’s radar, because he would be a great addition to their blue line.