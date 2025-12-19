Liam Öhgren Could Grow Into a Key Canucks Winger

When the Vancouver Canucks swung the trade for Quinn Hughes and added a handful of pieces, Liam Öhgren was one of those “wait and see” names. The 21-year-old Swedish winger isn’t coming in to change the team overnight, and that’s not a problem.

His value won’t be based on his immediate impact. Canucks’ fans will have to watch to see what he does with his opportunity. His development might take some patience. That said, Öhgren is exactly the type of player a rebuilding club can work with carefully, letting him find his footing while the team sorts itself out.

Öhgren’s Stats Don’t Jump Off the Page – Yet

At first glance, Öhgren’s NHL numbers so far don’t exactly jump off the page. In his 48 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild and now in Vancouver, he has four goals and eight points. That’s neither staggering nor headline-grabbing. This season, before the trade, he went 18 games without a point.

On paper, Öhgren looks quiet. But numbers don’t tell the whole story, especially with a young winger trying to find his place in the league. Öhgren has shown he can score at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. He put up 19 goals and added 18 assists in 41 games for the Iowa Wild in 2024-25. Could his trade to the Canucks provide the reset this young player needs?

Öhgren’s Early Signs with the Canucks Have Been Positive

He has the tools to stick physically: 6-foot, 187 pounds, left shot, solid frame for a winger. Drafted 19th overall by Minnesota in 2022, he’s already experienced international hockey with Sweden’s U-20 team and played in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before crossing the pond. There’s skill there, and there’s room to grow. That’s important for a team like Vancouver, where the middle-six and bottom-six spots are wide open for the right prospect to claim time and space.

Liam Öhgren, Vancouver Canucks (John Jones-Imagn Images)

The early signs in Vancouver have been encouraging. Öhgren scored his first goal with the Canucks on Dec. 17, giving the team a 2-0 lead against the Rangers. The goal itself was a simple, clean wrist shot that trickled through Jonathan Quick, but it’s the confidence marker that matters. The youngster’s now on a fresh team, a new system, and he’s already putting pucks in the net. That’s the kind of moment that can help a player shake off prior struggles and start thinking, “Yeah, I belong here.”

So, What Can Canucks’ Fans Expect from Öhgren?

What can the Canucks realistically expect? He’s a bottom-six winger to start, likely rotating in the middle of the third or fourth lines. He’ll see some power-play or top-six minutes if he earns them, but he isn’t being asked to carry the team yet. That’s the luxury of a rebuilding club: you can afford patience.

Öhgren will likely spend time with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL if the coaching staff feels he needs to work on consistency, but there’s no pressure to force him into a scoring streak right away. This is about giving him room to grow, get comfortable with North American ice, and integrate into the Canucks’ system.

What’s a Reasonable Upside for Öhgren in Vancouver?

At the end of the day, Öhgren is a bet with a reasonable upside. If he clicks, you’re looking at a middle-six winger who has the kind of patience to develop without derailing the rebuild. If it doesn’t immediately click, Vancouver hasn’t lost the trade on his shoulders alone. The trade package also includes Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, and a first-round pick.

Either way, Öhgren is a player to watch over the next couple of seasons. Quiet, steady, and capable of growth — exactly the kind of project a team like the Canucks can afford to nurture.