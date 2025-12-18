Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Capitals – 12/18/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Nicolas Robertson — John Tavares — Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Max Domi

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Henry Thrun

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok, Matia Maccelli

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Status report

Cowan moves up to the second line. McMann moves down to the third line.

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Sonny Milano — Nic Dowd — Brandon Duhaime

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Leonard, a forward, participated in the morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. It was Leonard’s first time skating with the team since he was injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. … Lapierre and Roy did not take part in the morning skate and will be game-time decisions. … Coach Spencer Carbery said several players are “feeling a little bit under the weather” and Washington might have to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

