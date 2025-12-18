NHL Rumors: Danault Denial, Matthews’ Gesture, Oilers Done With Forward?

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Phillip Danault‘s agent has denied reports that the forward has asked for a trade. Meanwhile, what was Auston Matthews doing when he gestured at the fans? Was their ill will there, or was he trying to rile them up? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers have admitted they have no plan for a depth forward, and it feels like a trade is likely.

Agent Denies Danault Has Asked for a Trade

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun appeared on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro and shot down a report that Phillip Danault has asked for a trade. LeBrun said he spoke to two sources, both of whom noted the report was not accurate.

Apr 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Kings center Phillip Danault (24) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First, Danault’s agent, Allan Walsh, has vehemently denied the rumor. Second, a source within the Los Angeles Kings organization also says the report is inaccurate. This doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a trade, and teams have called. LeBrun added, “There is a realistic chance here that he’s going to get dealt… There’s no question in my mind that Montreal would have checked this out.”

Oilers Have No Plan for David Tomasek

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector sat down with both forward David Tomasek and Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman this week, asking about the future for the pending UFA. It was quickly learned that Tomasek is trying not to be discouraged by the lack of opportunity he’s getting in Edmonton, but it seems there is no real plan for him this season.

Bowman was honest when he admitted there’s no clear path or defined role for Tomasek. The best he can offer right now is “wait and see, which suggests Tomasek will likely be traded at some point this season. There is talk that the Oilers will be looking for a top-six option, and Tomasek doesn’t project to be that for the organization. If moved, he will be included in a package deal or his contract will be a $1.2 million cap dump in a different trade.

There is still a chance he could get a better look if an injury opens up a spot, but that might be the only reason he gets a shot at this point.

Was Auston Matthews Trolling Maple Leafs Fans?

Auston Matthews cupping his ear to the crowd in the win over the Chicago Blackhawks has been met with a polarizing reaction from analysts. Some believe he was fired up and responding to fans, suggesting ‘I heard the boos, now where are the cheers?’ Others thought he was being inappropriate and challenging a fan base that had every right to boo.

Martin Biron and Nick Kypreos were among the two who saw it as negative. They aren’t the only ones.

When asked, Matthews noted he wasn’t really thinking about anything specific. “I was just all in the moment.” He denied the gesture was meant to chirp the fans. Some believe he was walking back an emotional mistake. “The boo birds were coming down, rightfully so. I think after that first goal, the crowd really got into it, which is great, and then after the second one, the place was rocking.”

Bruins Interested in Maccelli?

Also with the Maple Leafs, one name in the rumor mill is left wing Matias Maccelli. The Maple Leafs acquired him from the Utah Mammoth back in June but may already be looking to trade him. “I heard Boston had poked around him last year when he was available. I don’t know if that’s still the case now,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on Friday’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

He added, “But you always look at who were the other teams that were maybe interested in acquiring him. I know the Bruins were there. I know they’re still looking for a scoring winger. I’m not sure if Matias Maccelli’s going to be their guy still, or they look for someone else.”