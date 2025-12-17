Auston Matthews Picked Fight with Maple Leafs Fans — Can He Back It Up?

Auston Matthews may have scored the tying goal Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, but his post-goal gesture might be something he ultimately comes to regret doing. Whether it was a taunt or an acknowledgement of his and the team’s poor play for most of the 60 minutes, Matthews hasn’t shown the kind of game this season that will allow him to back up what looks and sounds like a cocky response to the fans turning on the team.

After nearly 40 minutes of lifeless hockey, Leafs Nation had seen enough. They were vocally booing the team, making it quite clear that their lackluster efforts were not appreciated. This team is supposed to care. It should be better. Fans are paying far too much money for a Matthews-led group to phone it in.

Then, out of nowhere, the Leafs scored twice in eight seconds. Matthews responded to the boos at Scotiabank Arena by cupping his hand to his ear — a move that instantly turned frustration into controversy.

Will Fans Forgive and Forget, or Hold Matthews Accountable?

The Toronto Maple Leafs did go on to win the game, stunning Chicago with two goals and escaping with a 3–2 victory. After the game, Matthews addressed the boos, keeping him potentially in the crosshairs of fan base.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He said, “It’s just good to get that one… I was just all in the moment.” He then added, “The boo birds were coming down, rightfully so. I think after that first goal, the crowd really got into it, which is great, and then after the second one, the place was rocking.”

In one sense, it’s excellent that Matthews acknowledged the fans’ right to boo. It’s been far too long since most of the team took accountability for the way they’ve played. Matthews, in particular, seems to avoid talking and addressing the discomfort that is his and the team’s poor play.

Fans booed the team off the ice after the first period, and head coach Craig Berube made it clear he wasn’t impressed either. Matthews’ gesture to the fans suggested he didn’t appreciate it. His post-game comments seem to spin the narrative a bit, but he’s now opened up the door to having to back up both his actions and his words.

Can Matthews Actually Back It Up?

It’s one thing to get a clutch goal late in a game. That’s what Matthews is supposed to do, and he’s paid big bucks to do it. It’s another thing to keep it up, which he has not done most of this season.

The ear-cupping gesture felt less like confidence and more like defiance — and that’s a dangerous look he’s been anything but the Matthews fans have come to expect. This goodwill that he’s potentially earned will only last a moment if he comes out flat again.

That’s the bigger question: Does the play of Auston Matthews this season give him the runway he needs to win back the fans in full?

Yes, he’s still one of the league’s elite goal scorers. Yes, he can change a game in a heartbeat. But there have been too many nights where the Leafs’ best player hasn’t imposed himself early, hasn’t driven five-on-five play, and hasn’t elevated those around him when things get uncomfortable.

If Matthews wants to quiet the crowd, there is really only one way to do it, and it’s not with gestures. IN fact, what he did only riled up fans further, many now wondering if that’s what it takes to get Matthews to play his game.

Until then, taunting the fans might feel good in the moment — but it’s a gamble. And right now, Leafs Nation isn’t feeling particularly forgiving.