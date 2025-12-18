Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Canadiens – 12/18/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (13-14-6) at CANADIENS (17-12-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Frank Nazar — Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore — Ryan Greene — Nick Lardis

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Dominic Toninato — Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)

Status report

Foligno, a forward, joined the group later in the morning skate. He remained on the ice for more work but will not play. The Chicago captain sustained a hand injury Nov. 15. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he should know Friday whether or not Foligno will be ready to return at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. “He’s itching to get back in, we’re itching to have him back in, but until he’s fully ready to go we’re not going to put him in,” Blashill said. … Levshunov will play after he was left out of the lineup for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday because he was late for practice Monday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier — Owen Beck — Josh Anderson

Joe Veleno — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble — Noah Dobson

Arber Xhekaj — Adam Engstrom

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Jared Davidson

Injured: Mike Matheson (upper body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Matheson, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game and remains day to day.

