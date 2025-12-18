Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Canadiens – 12/18/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (13-14-6) at CANADIENS (17-12-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Frank Nazar — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Ryan Greene — Nick Lardis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Dominic Toninato — Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)
Status report
Foligno, a forward, joined the group later in the morning skate. He remained on the ice for more work but will not play. The Chicago captain sustained a hand injury Nov. 15. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he should know Friday whether or not Foligno will be ready to return at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. “He’s itching to get back in, we’re itching to have him back in, but until he’s fully ready to go we’re not going to put him in,” Blashill said. … Levshunov will play after he was left out of the lineup for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday because he was late for practice Monday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier — Owen Beck — Josh Anderson
Joe Veleno — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble — Noah Dobson
Arber Xhekaj — Adam Engstrom
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Jared Davidson
Injured: Mike Matheson (upper body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Matheson, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game and remains day to day.
