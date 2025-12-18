Canadiens News and Notes: Trade Rumours, World Junior Championship & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has his work cut out for him as the team continues its battle for a playoff spot. The Canadiens still have needs to fill and are being connected to any centre on the trade market. They also have a struggling goaltender looking to rediscover his game. Montreal’s prospect pool is now also on display internationally.

Canadiens Rumoured to Crown a Centre

It’s no secret; Montreal has been on the lookout for a proven centre, but a top-six left-handed centre. Yet, the Canadiens are consistently being linked to any centre that is possibly on the market. There is one that fans are familiar with that seems to want a new start. Phillip Danault, the former Canadiens centre and pizza enthusiast, has been reported as having requested a trade.

Sources indicate that Phil Danault has asked for a tradein LA. His camp hopes a deal gets done sooner than later; prior to the Trade Freeze.



Kings are willing to wait it out, looking for a player-for-player trade.



MTL, NJD and CAR are some of the teams to kicked tires there. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) December 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Danault’s agent, Allan Walsh, decided to post on social media that the report is from someone who is not an insider; however, that post is clearly not a denial of the report.

This doesn’t mean that Montreal is instantly going to pounce. His $5.5 million cap hit for this season and next season is a bit steep considering Danault is on the decline offensively, being on pace for 13 points over 82 games this season. While he would be an instant upgrade for the bottom six, however, not necessarily be for the top six. Oliver Kapanen has been providing solid offensive and defensive numbers, and doing so at a fraction of the cost. Then, there is the issue of Kirby Dach’s imminent return from the injured list.

Canadiens’ Dach Progressing

Dach has been seen skating in full gear, indicating positive steps in his recovery from a broken foot. Originally anticipated to return just after Christmas, there is hope he may be ready sooner. Yet he still needs to rejoin full practice and demonstrate he is ready to play at NHL pace and get medically cleared, but all signs are positive.

Many would like to finally see Dach take over the second-line centre role, but Kapanen has been playing well in that role thus far, so there is less pressure on Dach to play there. Instead, he could be used as a replacement for Zachary Bolduc on the top line on the wing, rekindling the chemistry he had with Nick Suzuki. More likely, he could fill in on the third line, allowing for Owen Beck to return to the American Hockey League (AHL) and play top-six minutes instead of the eight to nine minutes per game he’s been given in his current call-up.

Montembeault to Laval

Samuel Montembeault was sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) Laval Rocket for a conditioning stint, something the player and team agreed to.

The Canadiens have assigned Sam Montembeault to the Laval Rocket on a conditioning assignment, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/0hV7tQ3IwA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2025

Laval only has two more games left before their Christmas break: Dec. 18 and Dec. 20. Montreal has five games left before their Christmas break, its last one being Dec. 23 against the Boston Bruins. It is likely that if the conditioning goes well, he could return to the team and get a start with the Canadiens. To ensure he gets the best opportunity for that outcome, Laval head coach Pascal Vincent announced that Montembeault will start both of the Rocket games.

“I said to Sam this morning, when I was coaching with Columbus and we were playing against Montreal, we weren’t very happy to play against him. He was tough to beat and he was very good. We know he’s very good. He just needs some repetitions, he hasn’t played in a long time. Talking about results, I’m not trying to put pressure on him. I know he’s going to put pressure on himself. It’s not about the result of a game but he needs to find his game parameters and he can’t do that in practice.” – Pascal Vincent

The goaltending musical chairs could continue after the holiday break, even if Montembeault has a good start. Even if it does, it is important for the Canadiens’ playoff hopes to have their highest-paid goaltender returning to form.

Canadiens Prospect Ready for Gold

As a Canadiens first-round pick, Michael Hage has added attention from Habs fans eager to see him perform on an international stage. But for Hage, the World Junior Championship (WJC) is more than just a showcase; it’s a way for him to live out a childhood dream. He explains it all in an exclusive interview with Marco D’Amico of RG.org. Raised watching the tournament as a kid, Hage says earning this opportunity feels really special and motivates him to do whatever it takes to win in whatever role he’s given, whether on wing or at centre.

“For everyone at a tournament like this… regardless of what your role is, you just do anything you can to win, and you adapt to that role and make the most out of the situation you’re in. There’s only one puck and there’s so many skilled players out here, and it’s so fun to be a part of.” – Michael Hage

His growth at the University of Michigan, particularly in his two-way play, defensive responsibility, and physicality, has helped him earn trust from coaches and prepared him for the intensity and competitive demands of international play. Especially his versatility in playing both centre and on the wing, something Team Canada has been trying with him at the Summer Showcase and in pre-tournament games.

“The biggest thing that compares to being at Michigan in a tournament like this is just how important every single game is, every single little play. Especially in college, you’re in a lot of win-or-go-home situations. Just how important the little details are all the time, I think, helps in a tournament like this.” -Michael Hage

Hage’s arrival at the WJC adds another chapter to an already impressive story. For Team Canada, his adaptability will be invaluable in the tournament, but also in the future with the Canadiens. It offers another encouraging sign that Hage is developing the habits and competitive edge required to translate his success at the junior and collegiate levels into long-term NHL impact.

