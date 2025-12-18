4 Mock Trades the Winnipeg Jets Could Make to Boost Their Offence

The Winnipeg Jets’ offensive issues are no longer a short-term blip — they’re a season-long concern that continues to resurface at the worst possible times. A recent 3–2 loss to the Ottawa Senators once again highlighted the problem: none of Winnipeg’s forwards found the back of the net, with goals instead coming from defencemen Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley.

Related: Senators Come Back Late in Third; Defeat Jets 3-2 in Overtime

While Connor Hellebuyck’s return briefly masked some of the team’s flaws during a strong 5–1 win, the follow-up loss underscored an uncomfortable reality. This roster does not generate enough consistent scoring depth to survive the grind of a playoff race.

With roughly $6.4 million in projected cap flexibility, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff finds himself in a tricky but workable position. The Jets don’t need a cosmetic addition — they need real offence. Below are four realistic mock trades that could reignite Winnipeg’s attack and keep the team firmly in the postseason picture.

Mock Trade #1: Rickard Rakell Brings Top-Six Scoring Punch

Jets acquire: Rickard Rakell

Penguins acquire: Brad Lambert, conditional mid-round pick

Rakell seems like a smart gamble. The 32-year-old winger is fresh off his best season ever with 70 points. He’s also hit or been on track for 55-plus points in three of the last four seasons. His $5 million cap hit works well with Winnipeg’s budget, and it gives them some financial stability for the future.

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the Jets got Rakell, he’d jump right into the top six, filling the scoring gap left by Nikolaj Ehlers. He’s a proven scorer with playoff experience and can play either wing.

The tricky part is Rakell’s list of teams he can’t be traded to – the Jets would need to work around that. Also, what the Penguins do matters. If Pittsburgh’s not going to make the playoffs and starts rebuilding, a deal with Lambert might get their attention.

For the Jets, landing Rakell would show they’re serious about winning, getting a real top-line scorer without messing up the team’s depth.

Mock Trade #2: Blake Coleman Adds Grit, Experience, and Secondary Scoring

Jets acquire: Blake Coleman

Flames acquire: 2028 second-round pick

If Winnipeg wants a safer bet with some playoff experience, Coleman could be a good fit. He’s won the Stanley Cup twice and is known as a hard-working winger who can score and handle tough minutes.

Coleman’s cap hit is $4.9 million for two more seasons. This might make him cheaper to get since Calgary wants to get rid of some expensive veteran contracts after a bad season. Even though he’s 34, Coleman is still scoring at a decent rate on a team that struggles to score.

In Winnipeg’s middle lines, Coleman could create space for more skilled players with his direct style and strong forechecking. He also brings leadership and playoff experience, which are important when games get tight at the end of the season.

This move wouldn’t be flashy, but it would add some stability.

Mock Trade #3: Kiefer Sherwood as a Cost-Effective Energy Injection

Jets acquire: Kiefer Sherwood

Canucks acquire: 2027 third-round pick

Sometimes, the best improvements to a team aren’t about getting a superstar; they’re about adding solid players to the roster. Sherwood is a perfect example.

This 30-year-old winger is coming off a 40-point season and is on track to score around 40 points again this season while playing a smaller role in Vancouver. He also had the most hits in the league last season, so he’s physical and can score a bit, too.

At only $1.5 million, Sherwood would be a great value for Winnipeg. He can play in different lineup spots, kill penalties, and bring some energy to the middle lines. This makes him an ideal fit for the Jets, who often have trouble turning the game in their favour.

If Vancouver decides to focus on young players, Sherwood might be available. For Winnipeg, he’s a low-risk, high-reward player who could be better than his contract suggests right away.

Mock Trade #4: Big Swing — Alex Tuch From the Sabres

Jets acquire: Alex Tuch

Sabres acquire: Gustav Nyquist, 2026 third-round pick, Jacob Julien

This trade? It’s a game-changer.

Tuch is just what the Jets are missing: a big, strong winger. At 6-foot-4, he’s fast, physical, and can score – exactly what Winnipeg’s forwards need. He’s been playing great lately and always works hard on both sides of the ice.

For Buffalo, this trade is about evening things out. Gustav Nyquist hasn’t been doing great, but he adds some depth for now at $3.25 million. He only has six assists and no goals in 23 games, so the Jets can afford to lose him as they want to shake up their roster.

Getting a 2026 third-round pick and Jacob Julien gives Buffalo something for the future without having to totally rebuild.

Tuch would fit right into Winnipeg’s top six, bringing size, scoring, and a playoff mentality. He can play with skilled guys, win battles for the puck, and create chances – which is where the Jets often struggle in tough games.

It’s a big move, and it could really make the Jets’ offence way better.

Final Thoughts

The Jets aren’t asking for the impossible — they just need a better offence. They have choices: maybe take a chance on Rakell, get a reliable player like Coleman, find a hidden gem in Sherwood, or even go big for someone like Tuch.

They have the money and the opportunity. Now we have to wait and see if Cheveldayoff will go for it before it’s too late.