Bolduc’s Pair Lifts Canadiens Over Bedard-less Blackhawks

Technically the Chicago Blackhawks had completed the toughest part of the assignment, when they killed off the first 1:48 of Frank Nazar’s tripping penalty to end the second period. All that remained were 12 seconds in the third.

While the Blackhawks did succeed there, the Montreal Canadiens kept the zone. Lane Hutson put the puck on net for Zachary Bolduc, who tipped it home for his second and the game-winning goal, as the host Habs came away with a 4-1 win on Thursday.

Game Recap

Bolduc scored his first of the game to tie it up after Nazar had coincidentally opened the scoring just over seven minutes in, tipping in one himself, off a Matt Grzelcyk point shot. It was his first goal in 22 games, while the Blackhawks themselves have struggled recently, now having lost four in a row, three since star Connor Bedard got injured last week.

Now 13-15-6, the Blackhawks got outshot by a decisive 35-15 margin in this one by the Canadiens, who are obviously missing their fair share of regulars as well, Mike Matheson representing the latest injury. As a result, Hutson played a game-high 26:19, especially with Jayden Struble limited to just 10:26 after being benched by head coach Martin St. Louis.

Hutson assisted on both Bolduc goals, which obviously proved to be the difference, and three in all. He also notched assisted on the go-ahead goal midway through the third. Noah Dobson got credit, despite Owen Beck ultimately pushing goalie Spencer Knight’s glove with his stick, resulting in the 3-1 goal. At this rate, after having been denied his first-ever goal a few games ago against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he may never score. Neither he nor the Habs may even care, based on how the games in which he comes close have gone.

The 18-12-4 Canadiens next play the Penguins again on Saturday at the Bell Centre as the first part of a home-and-home series (which concludes on Sunday). The Blackhawks play the Ottawa Senators on the road, also on Saturday. Jakub Dobes got the win for the Canadiens, while Nick Suzuki scored the insurance marker into an empty net.