Utah Mammoth to Host 2027 NHL Winter Classic

The NHL has announced that the Utah Mammoth will host the 2027 NHL Winter Classic. They will face off against the Colorado Avalanche.

The news comes as the NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with Utah’s Ryan and Ashley Smith at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where they held a press conference to announce it.

Utah to Host 2027 Winter Classic

The Mammoth have a very cool opportunity to play in the 2027 Winter Classic so early in their time in the NHL. That would be just their third season in the league and they are getting a chance to play outside at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. A venue that can hold up to 51,000 period.

Tusky Utah Mammoth Mascot (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Utah’s general manager Bill Armstrong spoke about the announcement and had this to say:

“It’s the ability to have an elite practice facility, an elite home rink, and now we’re going to add a Winter Classic. It’s a celebration of hockey in your state, your city and for your franchise. It draws a lot of attention to your franchise, and I love that aspect of it because there’s a lot to be proud of. I think it’s going to draw focus to that.”

It is quite evident that the organization is very excited but also grateful for the chance to host the Winter Classic. Armstrong is right, it is an opportunity to have all eyes on your organization. Between the day of the game, the setup for it and the Road to the Winter Classic TV series, it will give a great organization a ton of attention.