Spitfires Acquire Fibigr From Steelheads for Hicks & Picks

The Windsor Spitfires aren’t done with the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) trade deadline. After a big move on Monday, they made another one on Wednesday to bring in a veteran defenceman.

While his club is battling for the top spot in the West Division and Western Conference, Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler is making the calls and doing his due diligence ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. On Monday, he started the moves, bringing in veteran forwards Nathan Villeneuve and Alex Pharand from the Sudbury Wolves. He wasn’t done there. On Wednesday, he made another big move, picking up a veteran defenceman for the playoff push.

Spitfires Get Fibigr from Steelheads

In a rare deal between the clubs, the Spitfires and Brampton Steelheads got together for this deal on Wednesday morning. Here’s how it works:

To Spitfires:

19-year-old defenceman Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken)

Jakub Fibigr of the Mississauga (now Brampton) Steelheads. (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

To Steelheads:

17-year-old defenceman Carter Hicks

Carter Hicks Second-round pick in 2026 (Spitfires)

in 2026 (Spitfires) Third-round pick in 2029 (Spitfires)

in 2029 (Spitfires) Sixth-round pick in 2029 (Spitfires)

What the Spitfires Get

The Spitfires have been looking at making a run for the OHL Championship since the summer. While they had many defencemen returning from last season, one area of potential improvement was that two-way veteran who excelled at both ends of the rink. That’s where Fibigr fits in.

The 6-foot, 171-pound Unicov, Czechia, native was the Steelheads’ (then in Mississauga) first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. He then became the Kraken’s seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. If you want an offensive game, he can do that with 100 points in 146 games. If you need to shut it down, he’s outstanding in his own end, eating minutes to help his teammates.

Figibr was an alternate captain for Team Czechia over the holidays at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship in Minnesota, winning the silver medal. The Steelheads were moving players out in a rebuild and the Spitfires had interest in him during the tournament. However, you can’t move players involved in the World Juniors until the tournament is done, which was Monday night.

While Figibr hasn’t signed with the Kraken, a successful stint with the Spitfires could be just the thing he needs to put ink to paper. It could be a win-win situation.

What the Steelheads Get

When you bring in a veteran like Figibr, you’re going to give up something of value. This time, it was the 17-year-old Hicks.

He was one of the Spitfires’ two second-round picks in 2024, along with forward Jean-Christoph Lemieux, who was traded to the Wolves on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound London native was a fixture in the lineup and showed very well last season with 14 points in 52 games. He was considered an important part of the team’s future. However, with the Spitfires carrying seven OHL-level defencemen this season, he got lost in the shuffle a bit. He was on the second pairing but only had four points in 34 games.

Carter Hicks of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Offensively, he’s creative and poised, showing a willingness to pinch or hold the line if necessary. In his own end, he’s reliable, using his stick and positioning to keep opponents to the outside. While he’s not overly physical, he will throw his weight around or defend teammates if needed. He’s also well-liked in the room and has leadership potential. The Spitfires anticipated him becoming a leader on the team, on and off the ice, and now he should get that chance with the Steelheads in his NHL draft season.

Related: Windsor Spitfires Rookies Getting Early Prep for the Future

The picks just add to the Steelheads’ already bursting draft cupboard. According to the OHL Draft Pick Database, they now have nine second-round picks through 2029 and over a dozen third- and fourth-round picks from 2027 through 2029.

What’s Next for Bowler?

The big question now is Bowler done with the trades? There isn’t an easy answer to that.

After picking up the 19-year-old Villeneuve (Kraken) and 20-year-old Pharand (Chicago Blackhawks) from the Wolves on Monday for Lemieux and eight picks, Bowler still wanted to get that veteran defenceman. Fibigr checks off that box. Do they have the assets to get more?

They still have two second-round picks (2027 and 2029), along with two fourth-round picks in 2026 and one in 2027, and then possibly a fifth-round pick in 2029 (conditional from an earlier deal with the Wolves). The cupboards are getting bare.

However, they have rookie forward John McLaughlin, their first-round pick in 2025, who could be traded. They love his grit, work ethic, and overall potential, but he can’t be ruled out. They also have 17-year-old forwards Caden Harvey and Ethan Garden, along with 17-year-old defencemen Andrew Robinson and Grady Spicer, all of whom could be used. It’s a matter of who Bowler’s willing to move.

Windsor Spitfires’ GM Bill Bowler with 2025 first-round pick John McLaughlin. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Bowler has a bit of time to figure out his next move, if there is one. However, after bringing in two veteran forwards and now a veteran defenceman, all three of whom are NHL prospects, it would be hard to argue if he said he’s done. The deadline for overagers (20-year-olds) is Thursday at noon while everyone else is Friday at noon.