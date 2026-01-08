Jets’ Prospect Danny Zhilkin to Make NHL Debut

Winnipeg Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin will make his NHL debut tonight versus the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre.

The 22-year-old skated as fourth-line centre between Cole Koepke and Tanner Pearson at Thursday morning’s practice. Zhilkin, a Russian-born lefthander selected in the third round (77th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, has seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in 30 games for the Manitoba Moose this season.

The former member of the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers has played 127-career American Hockey League (AHL) games over three seasons, amassing 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points.

Zhilkin is the first player the Jets — who are on a 2.0 franchise-long 10-game losing streak after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday and remain dead last in the NHL — have called up from the American Hockey League during the entire prolonged winning drought.