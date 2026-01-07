Golden Knights Conquer Jets 4-3 in Overtime

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre.

Tomas Hertl played the hero by scoring with 12 seconds left in the extra frame on the power play, being credited for a goal on a puck hit the post and just trickled over the goal line.

Mark Stone, Brett Howden, and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights. Cole Perfetti, Luke Schenn, and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets.

The Golden Knights improved to 18-11-12 with the win and snapped their five-game losing streak. The Jets fell to 15-21-5 and have now lost a 2.0 franchise record 10 games in a row.

Game Recap

The Jets opened the scoring at 5:16 of the first period when Perfetti scored his first in 17 games on a backhander from in tight. He was the recipient of a nice backhand pass from Jonathan Toews.

The Jets extended their lead to 2-0 at 12:04 of the second when Schenn, playing in his 1100th-career game, wristed a shot bar down from the point. It was his first goal as a Jet since joining them at the 2025 Trade Deadline.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner shoots the puck past Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

The Golden Knights cut the deficit in half with less than a minute left in the second on the power play when Stone poked a loose puck past Connor Hellebuyck’s outstretched stick.

The Golden Knights came out hard in the third period and bagged the tying goal at 8:13 when Howden scored on a one-timer after Hellebuyck allowed a big rebound on Hertl’s shot.

The Jets took a 3-2 lead with 5:04 to go when Connor scored his 20th of the season, but just 59 seconds later, the Golden Knights tied the game again when Smith answered.

The game went to overtime, where Morgan Barron was stopped on a breakaway before Dylan Samberg took a fateful tripping penalty that led to the game winner.

Notes & Observations

Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury suffered a scary injury in the first period when he smashed into the end boards hard with his back after getting hit by Keegan Kolesar. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and was taken to hospital via ambulance, but the team reported he was fully alert and moving his extremities upon departure.

Stone’s goal extended his scoring streak to five games.

The shots were 31-20 in favour of the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights went two for four on the power play, while the Jets went zero for two.

The Jets are back in action Thursday when they host the Edmonton Oilers in the second game of their five-game homestand. The Golden Knights will head home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday as well.